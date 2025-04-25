Creative Market, the leading platform for ready-to-use design assets, is excited to unveil Retro Chili (E8431E) as its latest Color of the Season. Selected through a combination of internal data, trend forecasting, and marketplace research, Retro Chili captures the bold, nostalgic energy that's set to define design projects this spring and beyond.

Creative Market Introduces Retro Chili as Spring's Color of the Season



Igniting Spring with Vibrant Nostalgia

Retro Chili isn't shy. It's the sun-faded hue of diner menus, the punchy tone of mixtape covers, and the vibrance of hand-painted signage. "Retro Chili brings a fearless, authentic energy to today's design landscape," says Laura Busche from Creative Market's marketing team. "It's unapologetic, alive, and taps into our collective nostalgia while pushing creative work to feel fresh."

Perfect for poster layouts, editorial spreads, and branding that demands attention, Retro Chili blends the eclectic spirit of vintage street life with a radically current edge.

Refresh Your Visuals with Retro Chili

Each quarter, Creative Market identifies a color that reflects the aesthetic pulse of the creative community, inspiring buyers and shop owners around the world. You can explore complementary color palettes and get inspired to apply Retro Chili to your next creative project by visiting Creative Market's blog.

About Creative Market

Creative Market is the one-stop marketplace for design assets. From fonts to themes, graphics to templates, we provide creative professionals with the tools they need to bring their visions to life.

For more information, please visit Creative Market.

--

The image above features Old Halftone Printer Effect, Michael Brand Portfolio Keynote, Rough Streak Marker Font, Bonjour Madame! - Doodles Posters, The Cherry Season Handwritten Font, Business Card Mockup, and Retro Halftone Printer Design Effect.

Contact Information

SOURCE: Creative Market

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire