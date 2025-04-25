Polysilicon prices fell again this week amid weak market activity and elevated inventories, according to industry sources. Downstream wafer, cell, and module prices also continued to slide, with modules now trading as low as CNY 0. 68 ($0. 09)/W. The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) has revealed that spot market activity for polysilicon remained weak this week. N-type dense polysilicon traded between CNY 39,000 and CNY 45,000 per ton, averaging CNY 40,300 per ton, down 1. 71% from the previous week. N-type granular polysilicon fell 2. 56% to CNY 38,000 per ton. High inventories ...

