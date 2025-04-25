Anzeige
25.04.2025
ERA Global and Bluewater Expand the Global Launch Summit in 2025, Driving International Industry Growth

BRUSSELS, BE / ACCESS Newswire / April 25, 2025 / Following the success of its inaugural year, the Global Launch Summit by ERA Global returns to Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on September 15-17, 2025. The event-designed to connect global industry leaders, product marketers, and innovators-will continue to expand opportunities for international business growth.

"Last year's ERA Global stateside show, aptly rebranded as the Global Launch Summit, focused on international marketing expansion, AI, and a variety of other digital technologies that are transforming the marketing landscape around the world. It was a tremendous success-offering value, education, and, as always, a lot of fun for our attendees," said Jonathan Gregory, President and CEO of Oak Lawn Marketing International Inc. and ERA Global Chairman Elect. "The feedback we received was extremely positive, and I'm thrilled that Bluewater has stepped up once again to offer their expertise in advertising and promotion."

"The overwhelming success of the first Global Launch Summit reinforced the need for a dedicated space for global product expansion," said Andy Latimer, CEO of Bluewater. "This year, we're building on that foundation to create even more opportunities for brands to scale internationally."

A Gateway to Global Market Expansion
The Global Launch Summit remains a premier opportunity for businesses looking to grow internationally. The event offers exclusive insights into AI-driven marketing, global distribution strategies, and cross-border expansion.

Attendees will gain access to a robust network of international experts, including e-commerce leaders, retail distributors, direct-to-consumer marketers, and product development innovators. With over 50 countries represented, the summit provides a practical roadmap for brands aiming to launch and scale globally.

Registration & Sponsorship Opportunities
Registration for the 2025 Global Launch Summit is now open. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for brands seeking to showcase their solutions to a global audience.
For more information and to secure your spot, visit GlobalLaunchSummit.org

About ERA Global
ERA Global is the leading international trade association for companies in the multi-channel, direct-to-consumer industry. Through networking events, industry advocacy, and strategic partnerships, ERA Global fosters innovation and global business expansion.

About Bluewater
Bluewater is a fully converged advertising agency and production studio specializing in performance marketing, digital strategy, and brand storytelling. With expertise in global campaign execution, Bluewater drives measurable results for brands seeking to expand their reach.

About Oak Lawn Marketing
Oak Lawn Marketing International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Lawn Marketing Inc., based in Tokyo, Japan. Operating under the Shop Japan brand, the OLM Group has delivered the most innovative, problem-solving products from around the world to Japanese consumers for over 30 years. As a purpose-driven company, OLM strives to improve the lives of its customers by bringing the best the world has to offer to their doorsteps.

Contact Information

Pia Willms
ERA Global Event Director
info@era-global.org

ERA GLOBAL
conference@era-global.org

Madeleine Sky
Director, Marketing & Operations
msky@bluewater.tv
8139442926

.

SOURCE: ERA Global



