Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 25 avril/April 2025) - ACME Lithium Inc. (ACME) has announced a name and symbol change to Surface Metals Inc. (SUR) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every three (3) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 26,157,575 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name, symbol, and CUSIP number on April 28, 2025.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on April 25, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

ACME Lithium Inc. (ACME) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Surface Metals Inc. (SUR) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour trois (3) actions ordinaires pré-regroupées.

En conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 26 157 575 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et sous un nouveau nom, symbole, et un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 28 avril 2025.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin des activités le 25 avril 2025. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée : Le 28 avril/April 2025 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement : Le 28 avril/April 2025 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue : Le 29 avril/April 2025 New Name/Nouveau Nom : Surface Metals Inc. New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole : SUR NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP : 86877C 10 2 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN : CA 86877C 10 2 3 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole : ACME Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 00472A106/CA00472A1066

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)