WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Xetra
25.04.25
17:35 Uhr
5,710 Euro
-0,140
-2,39 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7125,76412:08
5,7125,76625.04.
Dow Jones News
25.04.2025 19:03 Uhr
easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Holding(s) in Company 
25-Apr-2025 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B7KR2P84 
Issuer Name 
EASYJET PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Bank of America Corporation 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
US 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
24-Apr-2025 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
25-Apr-2025 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 0.518799        8.272639            8.791438   66639981 
or reached 
Position of previous      0.004026        2.528235            2.532261 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B7KR2P84                   3930337                    0.518507 
US2778562098                   2217                      0.000292 
Sub Total 8.A       3932554                      0.518799%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
Right to Recall   N/A    N/A        586760                          0.077408 
Physical Option   07/01/2026 N/A        8228                           0.001086 
Physical Option   17/01/2029 N/A        5995                           0.000791 
Physical Option   04/03/2026 N/A        1767                           0.000233 
Physical Option   10/03/2026 N/A        1875                           0.000247 
Physical Call    16/05/2025 N/A        1050000                          0.138521 
Option 
Sub Total 8.B1                  1654625                          0.218286%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
Swaps          16/06/2025  N/A          Cash          15282610      2.016148 
Swaps          04/07/2025  N/A          Cash          4667945       0.615815 
Swaps          14/07/2025  N/A          Cash          75173        0.009917 
Swaps          15/07/2025  N/A          Cash          78408        0.010344 
Swaps          31/07/2025  N/A          Cash          52897        0.006978 
Swaps          29/08/2025  N/A          Cash          12666        0.001671 
Swaps          03/10/2025  N/A          Cash          65749        0.008674 
Swaps          30/10/2025  N/A          Cash          776768       0.102475 
Swaps          28/11/2025  N/A          Cash          63577        0.008387 
Swaps          29/12/2025  N/A          Cash          56         0.000007 
Swaps          30/01/2026  N/A          Cash          98930        0.013051 
Swaps          16/02/2026  N/A          Cash          47703        0.006293 
Swaps          27/02/2026  N/A          Cash          12246        0.001616 
Swaps          03/03/2026  N/A          Cash          3405015       0.449204 
Swaps          06/03/2026  N/A          Cash          2739066       0.361350 
Swaps          18/03/2026  N/A          Cash          387370       0.051104 
Swaps          30/03/2026  N/A          Cash          11568845      1.526213 
Swaps          31/03/2026  N/A          Cash          17793        0.002347 
Swaps          02/04/2026  N/A          Cash          13559646      1.788848 
Swaps          23/04/2026  N/A          Cash          1966882       0.259480 
Swaps          01/05/2026  N/A          Cash          37811        0.004988 
Swaps          05/06/2026  N/A          Cash          4064        0.000536 
Swaps          09/06/2026  N/A          Cash          15953        0.002105 
Swaps          10/06/2026  N/A          Cash          7367        0.000972 
Swaps          11/06/2026  N/A          Cash          120         0.000016 
Swaps          12/06/2026  N/A          Cash          2250        0.000297 
Swaps          15/06/2026  N/A          Cash          5153        0.000680 
Swaps          17/06/2026  N/A          Cash          17711        0.002337 
Swaps          19/06/2026  N/A          Cash          28089        0.003706 
Swaps          22/06/2026  N/A          Cash          6520        0.000860 
Swaps          23/06/2026  N/A          Cash          4015        0.000530 
Swaps          30/06/2026  N/A          Cash          3002        0.000396 
Swaps          03/07/2026  N/A          Cash          4909        0.000648 
Swaps          06/07/2026  N/A          Cash          3635        0.000480 
Swaps          10/07/2026  N/A          Cash          2543        0.000335 
Swaps          14/07/2026  N/A          Cash          5772        0.000761 
Swaps          16/07/2026  N/A          Cash          6322        0.000834 
Swaps          31/07/2026  N/A          Cash          5510974       0.727032 
Swaps          21/08/2026  N/A          Cash          7737        0.001021 
Swaps          31/08/2026  N/A          Cash          48217        0.006361 
Swaps          07/09/2026  N/A          Cash          3839        0.000506 
Swaps          16/09/2026  N/A          Cash          22758        0.003002 
Swaps          28/09/2026  N/A          Cash          5550        0.000732 
Swaps          30/10/2026  N/A          Cash          156098       0.020593 
Swaps          18/11/2026  N/A          Cash          20852        0.002751 
Swaps          31/03/2027  N/A          Cash          7024        0.000927 
Swaps          14/06/2027  N/A          Cash          216156       0.028516 
Swaps          15/02/2028  N/A          Cash          19016        0.002509 
Sub Total 8.B2                                   61052802      8.054353%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
Bank of    Bank of 
America    America,                 3.414344               3.414637% 
Corporation  National 
       Association 
Bank of    BofA 
America    Securities, 
Corporation  Inc. 
Bank of    Merrill Lynch 
America    B.V. 
Corporation 
Bank of    Merrill Lynch 
America    International               3.825806               3.874083% 
Corporation 
Bank of    BofA 
America    Securities 
Corporation  Europe SA

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

25-Apr-2025

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      EZJ 
LEI Code:    2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  384817 
EQS News ID:  2124724 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2025 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
