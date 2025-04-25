Everen Specialty, a Bermuda-based (re)insurer for energy markets worldwide, today announced the appointment of Carla Greaves as its new Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO).

Ms. Greaves will join the Executive Leadership Team of the Everen Group, based in the Bermuda office, later this year. She succeeds Jane Peterson, Interim CUO, who will continue in a consultancy capacity to facilitate the transition.

With more than 30 years of underwriting and leadership experience in the (re)insurance industry, Ms. Greaves brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success in the Casualty market where she is recognized for building high-performing teams, driving profitable growth, and successfully navigating complex market environments.

Prior to joining Everen Specialty, Ms. Greaves held increasingly senior leadership positions, most recently serving as Global CUO for Casualty at AXA XL in Bermuda.

"We are delighted to welcome Carla to the Everen Group," said Robert Foskey, President CEO of the Everen Group. "Carla is widely respected in the industry as an outstanding and experienced leader with deep technical expertise and a passion for building high-performing teams. Her proven leadership will be instrumental as we develop and execute on our new three-year strategic plan for Everen Specialty strengthening our underwriting capabilities and continuing to deliver a world-class service to our members and policyholders."

He added: "Her appointment as CUO marks an exciting new chapter for Everen Specialty and underscores our commitment to providing stable energy insurance capacity for our members and policyholders for the long term. We look forward to the considerable experience and leadership Carla will bring to our business."

Ms. Greaves commented: "I'm honored to join Everen Specialty at such a pivotal time. I look forward to working with the team to enhance underwriting performance, support the new strategy, and continue providing exceptional service to members and policyholders."

Ms. Greaves holds a degree in Business Administration and Management from the Peter J. Tobin College of Business at St. John's University, as well as a professional designation from the Chartered Insurance Institute.

About Everen Group:

The Everen Group a group of leading energy insurance companies based in Bermuda includes two distinct operating companies providing complementary products: Everen and Everen Specialty. Everen is the largest energy insurance mutual company in the world, operating for over 50 years and acting as a pure mutual owned by its member shareholders. Its underwriting is 100% supported by its own balance sheet with no third-party capital and it offers up to $450 million of per occurrence limits. Everen Specialty is an industry owned commercial (re)insurer offering property and casualty insurance and reinsurance for members and non-members. Everen Specialty also has a subsidiary, OCIL Specialty, Ltd (OSL), writing U.S. surplus lines business through OSL Insurance Services (OISI), a managing general agent based in Houston, Texas.

For further information about the Everen Group, please visit www.everengroup.bm

