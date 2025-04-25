L A M Y: LAMY Inc. Accelerates Strategic Upgrades, Deepens Global Presence and Technological Innovation

LAMY Inc. (OTC PINK:LMMY), a global leader in gamified financial education, announced today the accelerated implementation of its long-term strategic plan. Through continuous technological innovation, global partnerships, and enhanced compliance systems, the company is laying a solid foundation for future capital operations - a move aligned with its significant breakthroughs in Web3 education and digital asset applications.

Technological Innovation and Strategic Partnerships Fuel Leadership

LAMY Inc.'s flagship platform TwoPlus1® integrates AI, blockchain, and real-time financial simulation technologies to build the world's first "metaverse financial education ecosystem." As of Q1 2025, the platform has reached users in over 80 countries and regions.

Recent growth has been significantly driven by the launch of green energy NFTs and digital asset ecosystems, supported by a strategic partnership with NASDAQ-listed China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG). Together, the two companies have launched a metaverse energy storage demonstration project, combining CREG's advanced storage technologies with LAMY's gamified learning scenarios to deliver immersive green finance experiences.

"Our technological innovation always revolves around user needs. The user retention rate of TwoPlus1® is now among the highest in the industry, forming a strong foundation for long-term development," said the CEO of LAMY Inc.

Strengthened Compliance and Capital Strategy Inspire Investor Confidence

LAMY Inc. has taken proactive measures to support its future capital upgrade and listing ambitions, including:

Global Compliance Framework

New operational centers in Singapore and Germany support global expansion while ensuring full compliance with the EU's GDPR and U.S. CFTC requirements for digital asset regulation.

Strategic Financing and Capital Optimization

The company is actively attracting strategic investors to fund technology R&D and market expansion. As of April 2025, it has entered into a substantial cooperation agreement with a well-known family office , strengthening its financial foundation.

Ecosystem Expansion with NFT Integration

In collaboration with a well-known office, LAMY is digitizing select private art collections as NFTs and incorporating them into its educational ecosystem - creating a differentiated user experience and amplifying the company's global brand influence.

Positioning for Long-Term Growth in Emerging Markets

LAMY Inc.'s strategic blueprint aligns with the innovative ecosystem of the NASDAQ Global Market, recognized for its deep liquidity and institutional investor reach. The company aims to complete its listing initiation process by the end of 2025.

"Our goal is to become the first NASDAQ-listed company with 'metaverse education' as its core business," the CEO emphasized. "Achieving this requires continuous breakthroughs in technology, compliance, and global penetration. Our growing partnerships and user base confirm the market's recognition of our strategy."

About LAMY Inc.

LAMY Inc. is a next-generation edtech company committed to delivering gamified financial education experiences worldwide. Its flagship platform TwoPlus1® leverages AI and blockchain to create immersive simulations that foster financial literacy and future-ready skills among digital citizens. The company's portfolio spans Web3 education, green energy NFTs, and virtual economic ecosystems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to market fluctuations, regulatory changes, and technological evolution. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Investors are advised to consult the company's SEC filings for detailed disclosures.

