Bonita Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2025) - Discovery Senior Living (Discovery or the Company) and its affiliated companies, a leading operator in the seniors housing industry, is proud to announce that 148 of its communities have been recognized as 'Best in Senior Living' by U.S. News & World Report for 2025 with 134 communities ranking in top 25% (percentile); a new record for Discovery's growing portfolio of managed communities in the nation. In total, Discovery communities earned 454 awards and accolades. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Discovery communities have been featured in these prestigious rankings, also ranking Discovery among the top three operators overall.

This recognition reflects Discovery's unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding experiences, care, and services to residents and their families across the country. The U.S. News ratings are based on nearly 450,000 resident and family survey responses from more than 3,800 senior living communities, covering key satisfaction areas such as safety, caregiving, management, food quality, staff, value, and overall community experience.

"We are deeply honored to see so many of our communities recognized at such a high standard," said Bill Sciortino, Chief Operating Officer, Discovery Senior Living. "Alongside our Capital Partners, we take the voices of our residents and their families seriously. Their feedback is the foundation of how we improve, grow, innovate and serve. This recognition is a reflection of our team's dedication and the trust our residents place in us every day."

Discovery, alongside its Capital Partners, places great importance on giving residents and families a voice. The company continues to invest heavily in community surveys, recognizing that these insights are critical to understanding and improving the resident experience. These insights directly shape operational decisions, capital investments, and resident programming.

Of the 148 communities receiving honors, 134 Discovery communities ranked in the top 25% of participating communities earning at least one accolade of the characteristics evaluated.

Additionally, 123 Discovery communities were recognized as "Best" in one or more care types. This includes:

79 Best Assisted Living

31 Best Independent Living

31 Best Memory Care

A further 25 communities received accolades for specific characteristics such as Caregiving or Food & Dining.

Discovery remains committed to elevating senior living through accountability, investment in quality, and a culture of listening and responsiveness.





Best Assisted Living 2025



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11618/249820_best%20of%20assisted%20living%202025.jpg









Best Memory Care 2025



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11618/249820_best%20of%20memory%20care%202025.jpg





Best Independent Living 2025



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11618/249820_best%20of%20independent%20living%202025%20(002).jpg





Best Senior Living 2025



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11618/249820_best%20of%20senior%20living%202025.jpg

About the Awards

To achieve recognition, communities must meet minimum participation thresholds defined in the U.S. News methodology. Communities are recognized as 'Best' for a care type if they achieve a weighted score of 0.85 or higher out of 1. High Performing accolades are awarded to communities ranking in the top 25% for a specific service area, provided their scores in both the care level and service area are also strong.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest privately held operator in the U.S. with a growing portfolio of nearly 36,000 units across 350 communities and nearly 40 states. The company and its 17,000-plus employees is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. Discovery Senior Living was once again named and certified a Great Place To Work May 2024 - May 2025.

