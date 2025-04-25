Sycamine Capital Management on US-China Tariff Shift

Singapore-based wealth management firm Sycamine Capital Management assesses impact of President Trump's policy change

Since early 2024, US tariffs on Chinese imports have reached 145%, effectively creating a virtual trade embargo between the world's two largest economies. The announcement on 23 April 2025 by President Donald Trump that tariffs "will come down substantially" signals a pivotal shift, positively influencing global markets. Immediately following the announcement, the S&P 500 index rose 1.67%, reflecting renewed investor optimism.

Sycamine Capital Management views this tariff reduction as critical given the significant disruptions to global supply chains and heightened recession concerns. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that current tariff levels could reduce global economic growth by 0.5 percentage points to 2.8% for 2025.

"This announcement provides considerable market relief following a prolonged period of uncertainty," comments Sycamine Capital Management. "We anticipate immediate positive responses in sectors severely impacted, particularly technology and manufacturing."

Despite this optimism, conflicting messages persist within President Trump's administration. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the ongoing trade conflict as "unsustainable," suggesting a balanced trade strategy. Conversely, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt stressed there would be no "unilateral reduction" in tariffs without reciprocal commitments from China.

China continues to maintain its firm stance, promising "resolute countermeasures" against what it describes as "naked extortion" by the US. Beijing consistently opposes unilateral decisions absent mutual agreements.

Sycamine Capital Management identifies notable shifts in capital flows away from sectors heavily dependent on US-China relations towards European and emerging markets, reporting around 45% reallocation of investments over the preceding year. Ongoing trade tensions have diminished the influence of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), facilitating the emergence of bilateral trade agreements.

The firm advises investors to strategically diversify portfolios towards regions capable of independent economic stability and companies with adaptable, geographically diverse supply chains.

"Although this announcement alleviates immediate market concerns, significant structural changes within global trade relations continue," concludes Sycamine Capital Management, urging investors to strategically reposition within this evolving economic landscape.

About Sycamine Capital Management

Sycamine Capital Management Pte. Ltd., established in Singapore in 2008, is a leading wealth management firm with expertise in traditional long-only asset and portfolio management. The firm provides clients with in-depth market analysis, strategic investment guidance, and customised financial advisory solutions aimed at achieving optimal investment results. Sycamine Capital Management caters to a diverse range of clients, from corporate institutions to private wealth holders, consistently focusing on enhancing financial stability, maximising investment potential, and safeguarding wealth for the long term on a global scale.

For further information, please visit https://scmgt.com or contact: Simon Lau, Media Relations Email: simon.lau@scmgt.com

SOURCE: Sycamine Capital Management

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire