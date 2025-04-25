Home Team Luxury Rentals Launches "Coming Soon Properties" to Offer Guests and Investors an Exclusive First Look at New Vacation Homes

Be the First to Discover Exceptional New Escapes-Before They Hit the Market

Home Team Luxury Rentals, a premier name in luxury vacation home management, is proud to unveil its latest innovation: Coming Soon Properties , a curated collection of high-end vacation rentals debuting across their nationwide portfolio.

This new feature gives travel lovers, event planners, and short-term rental (STR) investors exclusive early access to properties before they are publicly bookable. Whether it's a modern ocean view retreat in Florida or a cozy mountain lodge in North Carolina, these listings showcase homes undergoing final touches, renovations, or design upgrades before their official launch.

"We're constantly onboarding exceptional properties, and we wanted to give our guests and investor community a front-row seat to what's next," said Sam Arnita, Chief Revenue Officer of Home Team Luxury Rentals. "The Coming Soon experience is perfect for early planners, STR scouts, or anyone who wants a head start on discovering our most exciting new homes."

Key Highlights of the Coming Soon Experience:

Early Access - Be the first to explore properties before they are listed for booking.

Exclusive Previews - Get behind-the-scenes looks at interior design transformations.

Plan Ahead - Perfect for future vacations, bachelorette weekends, or family getaways.

Investor Insights - Ideal for STR buyers seeking inspiration or off-market gems.

Listings are currently being showcased in Florida and North Carolina, with more properties and destinations added regularly.

Guests and investors can also join the Insider List on The STR Report to receive early notifications about launch dates, professional photos, and first-booking opportunities-days before the general public.

Homeowners prepping for short-term rental? Home Team Luxury Rentals invites owners to list their homes and take advantage of the Coming Soon spotlight, offering increased visibility even before bookings begin.

Contact Information

Albert Brown

Digital Marketing Manager

albert@hometeamvr.com

727-977-3238

SOURCE: Home Team Luxury Rentals

