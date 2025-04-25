West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2025) - By news release dated April 4, 2025, Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (TSXV: MGI) (the "Company" or "Magnum") announced that it had entered into debt settlement agreements (the "Agreements") to settle obligations owed to certain non-arm's length and arm's length creditors, in the amount of $118,301.49, through the issuance of 2,366,030 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed value of $0.05 per Share. The Company received TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") acceptance of the Settlement by letter dated April 23, 2025 and the subject shares were issued by the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per share. The shares issued pursuant to the Settlement are subject to a statutory four month hold period expiring on August 24, 2025.

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.magnumgoldcorp.com.

Magnum Goldcorp Inc.

"Douglas L. Mason"

____________________________________

Douglas L. Mason, President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249854

SOURCE: Magnum Goldcorp Inc.