Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2025) - With two franchises already sold and a proven model built over a decade, Dr. Ivi Bifsha is set to reshape the chiropractic industry. His newly launched franchise system, Spine Labs, will soon be available for public franchising.

Dr. Ivi Bifsha and Dr. Jessica Everson opened the first Spine Labs clinic in Orlando, Florida in 2014.

"There's no standard in chiropractic care," said Dr. Bifsha. "Patients go to ten different clinics and get ten different answers. That's a major problem - and it's what Spine Labs is built to solve."

Founded by Dr. Bifsha and Dr. Jessica Everson, Spine Labs began as a private practice in Orlando, Florida in 2014. Over the past ten years, and without external marketing, the founders have grown their network to seven clinics across multiple disciplines, including chiropractic, physical therapy, and primary care. Now, with a refined, replicable model and a standardized, evidence-based approach, Spine Labs is launching nationally as a franchise.

What Makes Spine Labs Different

Spine Labs offers a standardized care model focused exclusively on non-surgical spine treatment. Every location follows the same diagnostic protocols, treatment plans, and care structure. This eliminates the guesswork and inconsistency that often frustrates patients seeking chiropractic care.

The model is built around three pillars: Bone (spinal manipulation), Muscle (personalized physical therapy), and Nerve (spinal decompression). Every patient receives a detailed exam, a same-day first treatment, and a custom physical therapy plan with video-guided exercises and lifestyle tips.

The practice does not accept insurance, which Dr. Bifsha says is intentional. "Insurance is inconsistent across states and makes it impossible to scale without compromising the care," he said. "By keeping the pricing simple and direct, we also keep it affordable."

Introductory visits start at just $29. Monthly plans range from $49 for basic chiropractic care to $189 for spinal decompression. "We've made this more affordable than most people's daily coffee habits," Bifsha pointed out.

Franchise Interest and Industry Gap

While other healthcare categories like dental and physical therapy have hundreds of franchises, chiropractic remains largely fragmented. Spine Labs is designed to challenge and surpass current models by offering more treatment options at lower startup costs. Dr. Bifsha noted that each Spine Labs location costs under $200,000 to open.

"We've created a streamlined, open-concept model that reduces overhead and increases margins," he said.

Looking Ahead

Spine Labs has already sold two franchise locations, with three additional units currently spoken for in the Central Florida market.

According to Dr. Bifsha, the demand is clear, and the timing is right.

"The gap in the market is huge. Low back pain is a $20 billion industry, and most people still don't know where to go for non-surgical care they can trust," he said. "Spine Labs is here to become that solution, in every city."

Spine Labs is currently accepting franchise inquiries and expects its first franchised clinics to open by Q3 of this year.

