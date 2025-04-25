Goodwell, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2025) - The Oklahoma State University A&M Board of Regents today voted to appoint Dr. Jim Hess as the 20th president of Oklahoma State University.

The board's decision, which removes the interim title Hess has held since February, appoints Hess to a three year term and came during its regular meeting at Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell.

"Dr. Hess has proven himself as the right leader at the right time for Oklahoma State University," Board Chairman Jimmy Harrel said. "His deep understanding of OSU's land-grant mission gives our board complete confidence in his ability to lead the university forward. Every day, Dr. Hess demonstrates his commitment to putting students first in everything he's doing, which aligns perfectly with OSU's mission."

The board's vice chair, Rick Walker, who made the motion for Hess's permanent appointment, said: "While we could have spent an entire year searching for a new president, seeing Jim's work up close over the past months has provided a level of insight and confidence that no interviews with outside candidates would have yielded. His positive impact across the OSU community has been swift. He immediately took action on key issues and legislative priorities, and his engagement with OSU's students, faculty, and staff has restored much-needed connections and stability throughout the institution."

OSU A&M Regent Blayne Arthur added: "After observing Dr. Hess's immediate impact, the Board recognized we had already found OSU's ideal leader. His decades in Oklahoma higher education and unique perspective as both a faculty member and administrator give him an authentic understanding of our university. Dr. Hess is already positioning OSU to enhance its statewide impact through education, research, and agricultural leadership that drives Oklahoma's economy and future."

"Dr. Hess understands that OSU's mission is to serve all of Oklahoma and his vision for student success is aligned with the future prosperity of our state," said Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education Chancellor Sean Burrage. "Jim has become a fixture in higher education in Oklahoma, and his appointment reflects a confidence that, under his leadership, OSU will continue to strengthen the state's workforce and drive our economy forward."

OSU Faculty Council Chair Dr. Lisa Slevitch expressed strong support for the appointment, noting Dr. Hess's unique perspective as a longtime faculty member.

"President Hess has breathed new life into the partnership between administration and faculty," Slevitch said. "His commitment has already strengthened our academic community. Faculty members appreciate having a leader who truly 'gets' us - someone who has walked in our shoes and understands our challenges. Even as interim president, he's taken concrete steps to improve the relationship between administration and faculty. His genuine care for faculty wellbeing is evident in his actions, and he recognizes that student success begins with faculty support."

Dr. Hess has outlined a vision focused on student success, emphasizing that every university decision should enhance education and the overall student experience at OSU. Since taking the interim role, he has initiated several organizational changes to create closer connections between key functions and the students they support and impact.

"I am honored by the board's trust and excited about OSU's future," said Hess following the vote. "We share a commitment to our students, an awareness of our challenges and possibilities, and a bold vision for this institution. We launch this journey with an urgency of purpose and the confidence that we can change lives, transform education, and pave the way for the next generation of Cowboys."

Hess added: "This moment doesn't belong to me, it belongs to our students who work hard to pursue their dreams, to our faculty who ignite our students' minds and conduct life-changing research, to our staff who operate OSU with excellence every day, and to our alumni and friends who share their time and resources so generously with this institution."

Hess earned his bachelor's and master's degrees at Northeastern State University before completing his doctorate at Oklahoma State University. His career in Oklahoma higher education spans four decades, including leadership roles at Rogers State College, OSU-Tulsa, and the OSU Center for Health Sciences.

PHOTOS: https://www.flickr.com/gp/ostatenews/H9DE0p1kr1





About OSU:

Oklahoma State University is a modern land-grant university that prepares students for success. OSU has more than 35,000 students across its five-campus system and more than 26,000 on its combined Stillwater and Tulsa campuses, with students from all 50 states and more than 127 nations. Established in 1890, OSU has graduated more than 290,000 students to serve the state of Oklahoma, the nation and the world.

About the OSU/A&M Board of Regents:

The Board of Regents for the Oklahoma Agricultural and Mechanical Colleges was established in 1944 under Section 31a, Article 6 of the Oklahoma Constitution. It comprises nine members: eight appointed by the governor with the senate's advice, and the ninth is the State Board of Agriculture president. The Board serves as the governing body for five institutions. These institutions include Oklahoma State University, Connors State College, Langston University, Northeastern Oklahoma Agricultural and Mechanical College, and Oklahoma Panhandle State University. The Board ensures these educational institutions' continued growth and success through its supervision, management, and oversight.

