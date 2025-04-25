Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2025) - Skycap Investment Holdings Inc. (formerly Li-Metal Corp.) (CSE: SKY) (the "Company") today announced changes to its Board of Directors.

Effective immediately, Tim Johnston has stepped down from the Board of Directors. The Company extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. Johnston for his leadership and strategic guidance throughout his tenure. Mr. Johnston played a critical role in the successful sale of the Company's lithium metal production business to Arcadium Lithium plc (acquired by Rio Tinto).

Commenting on the transition, Keshav Kochhar, Executive Chairman, stated:

"On behalf of the Board and shareholders, I want to thank Tim for his outstanding service and dedication. His guidance during the sale of our lithium metal assets to Arcadium was pivotal in repositioning the Company for its next phase of growth. We are grateful for his contributions and wish him continued success in his future endeavors."

About Skycap Investment Holdings Inc.

Skycap is a Canadian-based investment issuer focused on identifying and investing in high-growth sectors. Leveraging its financial resources and market expertise, Skycap aims to deliver sustainable value to its stakeholders through strategic and diversified investments. Additional information about the Company can be found in the Company's filing statement dated March 27, 2025, as filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's strategic plans and future operations. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "plans," and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company's strategic plans will be achieved as described. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

