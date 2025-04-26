This release corrects and replaces the press release that was issued by Inspiration Energy Corp. on Apr 25, 2025 - 12:05 PM PST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2025) - Inspiration Energy Corp. (CSE: ISP) (WKN: A40GPX) ("Inspiration" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of $975,000 from the sale of up to 9,750,000 units of the Company at $0.10 per unit (each, a "Unit"). Inspiration has obtained CSE price protection for the securities issued under the Offering.

Each Unit will comprise one common share (each, a "Unit Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the subscriber to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") for a 36-month period after the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.16 per common share.

Charles Desjardins, President and CEO of the Company, commented, "This placement will provide additional flexibility for the planned drill program at the Rottenstone North Gold Project, which is currently in development, and will support Inspiration's strategic marketing initiatives. We anticipate closing the placement in early May."

Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals. Net proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance the Company's Rottenstone North Gold Project in Saskatchewan and for general working capital purposes.

Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada.

None of the securities sold in connection with the private placement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Inspiration Energy Corp.

Inspiration Energy Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop properties of merit and to conduct exploration on the Company's properties. For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca).

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

