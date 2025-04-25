Anzeige
Samstag, 26.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Forge Resources (CSE: FRG) durchbricht die 1 CAD-Marke - 300?% Rallye entfacht neue Dynamik!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.04.2025 23:18 Uhr
Paul Mueller Company Announces Its First Quarter Earnings of 2025

Finanznachrichten News

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
THREE-MONTH REPORT
(In thousands)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
March 31 March 31
2025 2024 2025 2024
Net Sales $58,860 $50,356 $257,089 $223,161
Cost of Sales 41,038 34,560 172,602 153,631
Gross Profit $17,822 $15,796 $84,487 $69,530
Selling, General and Administrative Expense 11,533 10,358 47,423 86,040
Operating Income (Loss) $6,289 $5,438 $37,064 $(16,510)
Interest Income (Expense) 29 (1,248) 976 (1,501)
Other Income 64 1,544 897 3,491
Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes $6,382 $5,734 $38,937 $(14,520)
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 1,454 1,285 8,786 (5,413)
Net Income (Loss) $4,928 $4,449 $30,151 $(9,107)
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share -- Basic and Diluted $5.26 $4.10 $32.18 ($8.39)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Three Months Ended
March 31
2025 2024
Net Income $4,928 $4,449
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment 875 (239)
Comprehensive Income $5,803 $4,210
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31 December 31
2025 2024
Cash and Cash Equivalents $21,674 $21,169
Marketable Securities 33,634 24,446
Accounts Receivable, net 21,551 31,266
Inventories (FIFO) 47,587 40,905
LIFO Reserve (21,529) (20,146)
Inventories (LIFO) 26,058 20,759
Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 44 39
Other Current Assets 6,766 4,933
Current Assets $109,727 $102,612
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 54,713 50,754
Right of Use Assets 2,213 2,235
Other Assets 1,411 1,862
Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 1,494 1,211
Total Assets $169,558 $158,674
Accounts Payable $13,037 $17,588
Current Maturities and Short-Term debt 432 3,466
Current Lease Liabilities 350 336
Advance Billings 34,136 26,788
Other Current Liabilities 30,281 23,226
Current Liabilities $78,236 $71,404
Long-Term Debt 5,184 5,096
Other Long-Term Liabilities 628 2,329
Lease Liabilities 973 896
Total Liabilities $85,021 $79,725
Shareholders' Investment 84,537 78,949
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $169,558 $158,674
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
March 31 December 31
2025 2024
Book Value per Common Share $90.24 $84.27
Total Shares Outstanding 936,837 936,837
Backlog $254,516 $153,685
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
Common Stock Paid-in Surplus Retained Earnings Treasury Stock Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Total
Balance, December 31, 2024
 $1,508 $9,708 $96,037 $(22,697) $(5,607) $78,949
Add (Deduct):
Net Income 4,928 4,928
Other Comprehensive (Loss) Net of Tax 875 875
Dividends, $.23 per Common Share (215) (215)
Other -
Balance, March 31, 2025
 $1,508 $9,708 $100,750 $(22,697) $(4,732) $84,537
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
Operating Activities:
Net Income $4,928 $4,449
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense - (8)
Depreciation & Amortization 1,557 1,736
Loss (Gain) on Disposal of Equipment 197 18
Change in Assets and Liabilities
Dec (Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable 9,716 (42)
(Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings (73) (35)
(Inc) in Inventories (5,000) (1,901)
(Inc) in Prepayments (2,048) (3,772)
(Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-Type Leases (288) (25)
Dec in Other Assets 556 469
Dec in Deferred Taxes 288 -
(Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable (4,550) 952
Inc in Accrued Income Tax 1,454 1,501
Inc (Dec) in Accrued Expenses 2,554 (654)
Inc in Advanced Billings 7,348 6,051
Inc (Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings 3,079 (1,730)
Inc in Lease Liability for Operating - 24
Principal payments on Lease Liability for Operating (71) (41)
(Dec) in Long Term Liabilities (1,774) (12)
(Dec) in Long Term Deferred Tax Liabilities - (82)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $17,873 $6,898
Investing Activities
Proceeds from Sales of Equipment - 15
Purchases of Marketable Securities (10,452) (12,221)
Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities 1,264 12,575
Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (4,957) (3,064)
Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities $(14,145) $(2,695)
Financing Activities
Principal payments on Lease Liability for Financing (26) (52)
Proceeds from Short-Term Borrowings 2,136 277
(Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings (5,186) (277)
(Repayment) of Long-Term Debt (334) (158)
Dividends paid (215) (163)
Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities $(3,625) $(373)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes 402 (69)
Net Increase in Cash $505 $3,761
Cash at Beginning of Year 21,169 1,883
Cash at End of Quarter $21,674 $5,644

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended March 31.

Three Months Ended March 31
Revenue 2025 2024
Domestic$50,077$38,877
Mueller BV$8,783$11,825
Eliminations$-$(346)
Net Revenue$58,860$50,356

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended March 31.

Twelve Months Ended March 31
Revenue 2025 2024
Domestic$213,382 $176,298
Mueller BV$44,916 $48,231
Eliminations$(1,209)$(1,368)
Net Revenue$257,089 $223,161

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the three months ended March 31.

Three Months Ended March 31
Net Income 2025 2024
Domestic$5,428 $4,048
Mueller BV$(494)$374
Eliminations$(6)$27
Net Income$4,928 $4,449

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended March 31.

Twelve Months Ended March 31
Net Income 2025 2024
Domestic$29,714 $(11,730)
Mueller BV$468 $2,621
Eliminations$(31)$2
Net Income (Loss)$30,151 $(9,107)

B.March 31, 2025 backlog is $254.5 million compared to $95.2 million at March 31, 2024. The majority of this backlog is in the U.S. where the backlog is $247.7 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $87.8 million at March 31, 2024. The $159.3 million increase in U.S. backlog is primarily from the Industrial Equipment segment which accepted approximately $120 million in purchase orders in March 2025 to be completed through the end of 2026. In the Netherlands, the backlog is relatively flat -- $7.5 million at March 31, 2025 versus $7.9 million on March 31, 2024.

C.Revenue is up from the previous year by $8.5 million on a three-month basis and up $33.9 million for the trailing twelve months. Operations in the U.S. are up $11.2 million for the three months and $37.1 million for the twelve months with the increases primarily from the Industrial Equipment segment. In the Netherlands, revenues are down slightly over $3 million on a three-month and twelve-month basis, primarily from the Benelux where environmental regulations continue to be uncertain.

Net Income is up $0.5 million on a three-month and up $39.3 million on a twelve-month basis before removing the pension settlement charges. In the Netherlands, earnings are down $0.9 million for three months and $2.2 million over twelve months on lower revenues.

We manage our business in the U.S. looking at earnings before tax (EBT) and excluding the effects of LIFO and non-reoccurring events such as the pension settlement. This non-GAAP adjusted EBT (as shown in the table below) is up $3.4 million for the three months and up $13.2 million for the trailing twelve months primarily from strong results in the Industrial Equipment segment.

Three Months Ended March 31 Twelve Months Ended March 31
(In Thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Domestic Net Income$5,428$4,048 $29,715 $(11,730)
Income Tax Expense$1,628$1,171 $8,609 $(4,991)
Domestic EBT - GAAP$7,056$5,219 $38,324 $(16,721)
LIFO Adjustment$1,383$(217) $(28)$51
Pension Adjustment$-$- $- $41,774
Domestic EBT - Non-GAAP$8,439$5,002 $38,296 $25,104

D.Effective March 26, 2025, the Company extended its domestic bank borrowing facility until March 31, 2026.

E.On March 28, 2025, the Company paid off the amortizing note secured by domestic land, building, and equipment in the amount of $3,019,000.

F.On March 31, 2025, the Board of Directors authorized a tender offer effective from March 31, 2025, through May 7, 2025, for up to $15 million of the Company's common stock at a price of $250 per share.

G.On April 15, 2025, the Company announced the second phase of the expansion to the Components Products facility. This $17.9 million expansion adds 20,000 square feet to increase the capacity for producing tank heads, cones, and shells. It will also allow the production of thicker materials to access new markets.

H.The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.08 for March 2024, 1.04 for December 2024, and 1.08 for March 2025, respectively.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company's Annual Report under "Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements", which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2024 annual report, available at
www.paulmueller.com.

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346

kjeffries@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
