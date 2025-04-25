Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the March 31, 2025 Quarter

AMESBURY, Mass., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqCM: PVBC), the holding company for BankProv (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $2.2 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to $4.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and $5.0 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company's return on average assets was 0.58% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 1.22% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and 1.26% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company's return on average equity was 3.71% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 8.54% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and 8.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
In announcing these results, Joseph Reilly, Chief Executive Officer, said "We are pleased to report financial results consistent with expectations, despite the uncertainties presented by the current macroeconomic environment. We are closely monitoring our portfolios and proactively positioning the Bank to capitalize on any opportunities presented and mitigate exposure to potential risks of these volatile economic conditions. We remain focused on the execution of our strategic plan and continuing to build strong, lasting relationships within our markets. We are confident these efforts will be instrumental as we continue to serve the communities that have trusted BankProv for nearly 200 years, upholding our standard for the safety and security of our customers' financial assets, which includes deposit insurance coverage beyond federal limits through our participation in the Depositors Insurance Fund."
For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, net interest and dividend income was $12.9 million, a decrease of $768,000, or 5.6%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and an increase of $389,000, or 3.1%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.62% and 3.65%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 2.53% and 3.62%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and 2.28% and 3.38%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Total interest and dividend income was $20.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of $2.5 million, or 11.0%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $1.5 million, or 6.6%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company's yield on interest-earning assets was 5.84% for the quarter, down 30 basis points from the prior quarter, and down 13 basis points year-over-year due to the lower market interest rate environment. Interest and fees on loans decreased $2.2 million, or 10.4%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and $762,000, or 3.8%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2024. These decreases were primarily driven by decreases in the average balance of loans of $80.7 million, or 5.9%, from December 31, 2024, and $31.7 million, or 2.4%, from March 31, 2024. The yield on loans was 5.98% for the quarter, which represents a decrease of 30 basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and a decrease of nine basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2024. These decreases in yield reflect the impact of lower prevailing interest rates, coupled with the significant reduction in our enterprise value portfolio, which typically generates higher returns relative to our other portfolios.
Total interest expense was $7.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 18.7%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $1.8 million, or 19.3%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in interest expense was primarily driven by a decrease in the cost and average balance of interest-bearing deposits. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.25% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of 28 basis points from 3.53% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and a decrease of 44 basis points from 3.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits decreased $73.7 million, or 7.5%, from December 31, 2024, and $104.2 million, or 10.3%, from March 31, 2024. These decreases reflect our continued success in reducing high-cost brokered and listing service deposits, along with our proactive efforts to capture cost savings tied to prevailing interest rate trends. Interest expense on borrowings totaled $336,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of $479,000, or 58.8%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and an increase of $127,000, or 60.8%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in interest expense on borrowings from the prior quarter was primarily driven by a 188-basis point decrease in the cost of borrowings and a $21.8 million, or 31.4%, decrease in the average balance of borrowings. The increase in interest expense on borrowings from the quarter ended March 31, 2024, was primarily driven by an increase in the average balance of borrowings of $25.6 million, or 117.2%, partially offset by a 100-basis point decrease in the cost of borrowings. The Company's total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.22% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of 39 basis points, from 3.61%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and a decrease of 47 basis points from 3.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
The Company recognized a $12,000 credit loss benefit for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to a $1.6 million benefit for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and a $5.6 million benefit for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The credit loss benefit for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was primarily driven by a decrease in pooled reserves, mainly due to a $47.3 million decrease in the enterprise value portfolio, which typically carries a higher reserve rate than other loan segments. This was partially offset by a $647,000 increase in individually analyzed reserves on a $17.6 million enterprise value relationship which carried a total reserve of $10.8 million as of March 31, 2025. The credit loss benefits for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, were primarily driven by successful workouts or recoveries on individually analyzed or previously charged-off loans. Net recoveries totaled $2,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net recoveries of $867,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and net charge-offs of $22,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Noninterest income remained consistent at $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Noninterest expense was $11.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $10.1 million and $12.7 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The increase in noninterest expense from the prior quarter of $1.3 million, or 12.5%, was primarily driven by the reversal in the fourth quarter of 2024 of a $750,000 management fee accrual in connection with a loan modification, as well as an increase in salaries and employee benefits. The management fee reversal and prior period recoveries contributed to quarter over quarter declines in performance ratios, such as the return on average assets, return on average equity, and the efficiency ratio. Noninterest expense decreased $1.4 million, or 10.7%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to lower professional fees as well as reduced salaries and employee benefits, reflecting the Bank's ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiency.
The Company recorded an income tax provision of $665,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, reflecting an effective tax rate of 23.5%, compared to $1.5 million, or an effective tax rate of 24.0%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and $1.7 million, or an effective tax rate of 25.5%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Total assets were $1.55 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $39.2 million, or 2.5%, from $1.59 billion at December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $44.2 million, or 26.1% from December 31, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in total deposits. Net loans were $1.31 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $5.7 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2024. The increase in net loans was primarily driven by commercial loan growth of $36.7 million, or 4.9% and includes growth in the commercial, commercial real estate, and construction and land development loan segments. Mortgage warehouse loans also increased $16.9 million, or 6.5%, from December 31, 2024. This growth was partially offset by the decrease in enterprise value loans of $47.3 million, or 15.3%.
Mr. Reilly noted "The Bank has been successful in expanding our loan portfolio in the areas targeted for growth and reducing exposures in the enterprise value portfolio, rapidly shifting our mix from this riskier segment to traditional in-market commercial and commercial real estate. While we are disappointed to place an additional enterprise value relationship on non-accrual at quarter end, it illustrates the importance of remaining focused on reducing the exposure in this portfolio, which materially decreased by over 15% in the prior quarter alone. We are actively engaging with the borrower to mitigate the impact of this troubled credit and determine the most effective path to preserving the Bank's interest and reach a mutually agreeable resolution. While we are hopeful we can successfully mitigate our loss exposure, our lending and credit teams will continue evaluating the need for a reserve and if new information suggests a reserve is necessary, we will appropriately reserve such amounts."
The allowance for credit losses for loans was $21.2 million, or 1.59% of total loans, as of March 31, 2025, compared to $21.1 million, or 1.59% of total loans, as of December 31, 2024. Non-accrual loans were $31.4 million, or 2.02% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025, compared to $20.9 million, or 1.31% of total assets, as of December 31, 2024. The increase in non-accrual loans, along with the related downturn in asset quality ratios, as of March 31, 2025, was primarily driven by a $10.4 million enterprise value loan relationship that was placed on non-accrual status during the first quarter of 2025.
Total deposits were $1.18 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $124.4 million, or 9.5%, from $1.31 billion at December 31, 2024. The decreases in deposits were primarily in areas where the Bank has intentionally scaled back its strategic focus, including specialty deposits which decreased $34.5 million, or 27.8%, deposits related to our enterprise value portfolio which decreased $13.1 million, or 8.7%, brokered deposits which decreased $25.2 million, or 16.8%, and deposits obtained through listing services which decreased $20.8 million, or 43.7%. Total borrowings were $127.5 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $83.0 million, or 186.2%, from December 31, 2024. As a result of the decrease in deposits, the Bank utilized overnight borrowings to meet short-term liquidity obligations at March 31, 2025. The Bank will consider extending funding should the needs become permanent, however, opting for a more efficient short-term funding alternative preserves the Bank's optionality while navigating the current volatile economic environment.
As of March 31, 2025, shareholders' equity totaled $234.0 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 1.3%, from December 31, 2024. The increase includes the Company's net income, which totaled $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Shareholders' equity to total assets was 15.1% at March 31, 2025, compared to 14.5% at December 31, 2024. Book value per share was $13.16 at March 31, 2025, an increase from $12.99 at December 31, 2024. Market value per share increased to $11.48 at March 31, 2025, an increase of 0.7% from $11.40 at December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, the Bank was categorized as well capitalized under the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.
About Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) is the holding company for BankProv, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. With retail branches in the Seacoast Region of Northeastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire, as well as commercial banking offices in the Manchester / Concord market in Central New Hampshire, BankProv delivers a unique combination of traditional banking services and innovative financial solutions to its markets. Founded in Amesbury, Massachusetts in 1828, BankProv holds the honor of being the 10th oldest bank in the nation. The Bank insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information, visit bankprov.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's or the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as, "expects," "subject," "believe," "will," "intends," "may," "will be" or "would." These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's or the Bank's control), and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date on which they are given). These factors include: general economic conditions, including potential recessionary conditions; interest rates; inflation; levels of unemployment; legislative, regulatory and accounting changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Bank; deposit flows; our ability to access cost-effective funding; changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; competition; the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies; our ability to successfully shift the balance sheet to that of a traditional community bank; real estate values in the market area; loan demand; the adequacy of our level and methodology for calculating our allowance for credit losses; changes in the quality of our loan and securities portfolios; the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans; an unexpected adverse financial, regulatory or bankruptcy event experienced by our cryptocurrency, digital asset or financial technology ("fintech") customers; our ability to retain key employees; failures or breaches of our IT systems, including cyberattacks; the failure to maintain current technologies; the ability of the Company or the Bank to effectively manage its growth; global and national war and terrorism; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers; and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in other documents that the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.
Investor contact:
Joseph Reilly
President and Chief Executive Officer
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
[email protected]
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
At
At
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
21,444
$
27,536
Short-term investments
103,540
141,606
Cash and cash equivalents
124,984
169,142
Debt securities available-for-sale (at fair value)
25,199
25,693
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
2,696
2,697
Loans:
Commercial real estate
587,541
559,325
Construction and land development
32,401
28,097
Residential real estate
5,647
6,008
Mortgage warehouse
276,069
259,181
Commercial
168,087
163,927
Enterprise value
262,445
309,786
Consumer
165
271
Total Loans
1,332,355
1,326,595
Allowance for credit losses for loans
(21,160)
(21,087)
Net loans
1,311,195
1,305,508
Bank owned life insurance
46,344
46,017
Premises and equipment, net
10,021
10,188
Accrued interest receivable
4,968
5,296
Right-of-use assets
3,391
3,429
Deferred tax asset, net
13,399
13,808
Other assets
11,759
11,392
Total assets
$
1,553,956
$
1,593,170
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
302,275
$
351,528
NOW
69,394
83,270
Regular savings
112,961
132,198
Money market deposits
445,313
463,687
Certificates of deposit
254,579
278,277
Total deposits
1,184,522
1,308,960
Borrowings:
Short-term borrowings
118,000
35,000
Long-term borrowings
9,529
9,563
Total borrowings
127,529
44,563
Operating lease liabilities
3,833
3,862
Other liabilities
4,037
4,698
Total liabilities
1,319,921
1,362,083
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 17,788,543 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
178
178
Additional paid-in capital
125,895
125,446
Retained earnings
115,731
113,561
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,476)
(1,625)
Unearned compensation - ESOP
(6,293)
(6,473)
Total shareholders' equity
234,035
231,087
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,553,956
$
1,593,170
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
2024
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
19,307
$
21,541
$
20,069
Interest and dividends on debt securities available-for-sale
260
267
237
Interest on short-term investments
1,013
1,313
1,729
Total interest and dividend income
20,580
23,121
22,035
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
7,369
8,663
9,340
Interest on short-term borrowings
306
789
178
Interest on long-term borrowings
30
26
31
Total interest expense
7,705
9,478
9,549
Net interest and dividend income
12,875
13,643
12,486
Credit loss expense (benefit) - loans
70
(1,703)
(5,543)
Credit loss (benefit) expense - off-balance sheet credit exposures
(82)
136
(38)
Total credit loss benefit
(12)
(1,567)
(5,581)
Net interest and dividend income after credit loss benefit
12,887
15,210
18,067
Noninterest income:
Customer service fees on deposit accounts
715
661
674
Service charges and fees - other
276
325
309
Bank owned life insurance income
327
334
302
Other income
62
5
71
Total noninterest income
1,380
1,325
1,356
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
7,576
6,963
8,145
Occupancy expense
448
364
443
Equipment expense
144
139
152
Deposit insurance
332
319
333
Data processing
421
404
413
Marketing expense
45
43
18
Professional fees
569
585
1,314
Directors' compensation
195
198
174
Software depreciation and implementation
553
614
543
Insurance expense
221
303
301
Service fees
318
248
242
Other
610
(66)
657
Total noninterest expense
11,432
10,114
12,735
Income before income tax expense
2,835
6,421
6,688
Income tax expense
665
1,539
1,707
Net income
$
2,170
$
4,882
$
4,981
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.13
$
0.29
$
0.30
Diluted
$
0.13
$
0.29
$
0.30
Weighted Average Shares:
Basic
16,822,196
16,783,976
16,669,451
Diluted
16,924,083
16,864,240
16,720,653
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Net Interest Income Analysis
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
Interest
Interest
Interest
Average
Earned/
Yield/
Average
Earned/
Yield/
Average
Earned/
Yield/
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Paid
Rate (5)
Balance
Paid
Rate (5)
Balance
Paid
Rate (5)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1)
$
1,291,583
$
19,307
5.98 %
$
1,372,245
$
21,541
6.28
%
$
1,323,260
$
20,069
6.07
%
Short-term investments
90,198
1,013
4.49 %
104,385
1,313
5.03
%
123,546
1,729
5.60
%
Debt securities available-for-sale
25,594
190
2.97 %
26,871
194
2.89
%
28,234
205
2.90
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
2,696
70
10.39 %
3,609
73
8.09
%
1,783
32
7.18
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,410,071
20,580
5.84 %
1,507,110
23,121
6.14
%
1,476,823
22,035
5.97
%
Noninterest earning assets
92,277
94,795
98,890
Total assets
$
1,502,348
$
1,601,905
$
1,575,713
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings accounts
$
118,713
$
264
0.89 %
$
158,626
$
777
1.96
%
$
244,148
$
1,961
3.21
%
Money market accounts
447,792
3,756
3.36 %
469,922
4,363
3.71
%
454,883
4,238
3.73
%
NOW accounts
72,893
257
1.41 %
80,645
340
1.69
%
82,831
183
0.88
%
Certificates of deposit
268,879
3,092
4.60 %
272,803
3,183
4.67
%
230,616
2,958
5.13
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
908,277
7,369
3.25 %
981,996
8,663
3.53
%
1,012,478
9,340
3.69
%
Borrowings
Short-term borrowings
37,922
306
3.23 %
59,641
789
5.29
%
12,181
178
5.85
%
Long-term borrowings
9,542
30
1.26 %
9,574
26
1.09
%
9,675
31
1.28
%
Total borrowings
47,464
336
2.83 %
69,215
815
4.71
%
21,856
209
3.83
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
955,741
7,705
3.22 %
1,051,211
9,478
3.61
%
1,034,334
9,549
3.69
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
304,601
312,382
306,349
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
8,277
9,779
12,041
Total liabilities
1,268,619
1,373,372
1,352,724
Total equity
233,729
228,533
222,989
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,502,348
$
1,601,905
$
1,575,713
Net interest income
$
12,875
$
13,643
$
12,486
Interest rate spread (2)
2.62 %
2.53
%
2.28
%
Net interest-earning assets (3)
$
454,330
$
455,899
$
442,489
Net interest margin (4)
3.65 %
3.62
%
3.38
%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
147.54
%
143.37
%
142.78
%
(1)
Interest earned/paid on loans includes $780,000, $833,000, and $734,000 in loan fee income for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.
(2)
Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)
Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(4)
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(5)
Annualized.
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Select Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
2024
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets (1)
0.58
%
1.22
%
1.26
%
Return on average equity (1)
3.71
%
8.54
%
8.93
%
Interest rate spread (1) (2)
2.62
%
2.53
%
2.28
%
Net interest margin (1) (3)
3.65
%
3.62
%
3.38
%
Noninterest expense to average assets (1)
3.04
%
2.53
%
3.23
%
Efficiency ratio (4)
80.20
%
67.57
%
92.00
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
147.54
%
143.37
%
142.78
%
Average equity to average assets
15.56
%
14.27
%
14.15
%
At
At
At
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
2024
Asset Quality
Non-accrual loans:
Commercial real estate
$
217
$
57
$
-
Residential real estate
360
366
357
Commercial
1,543
1,543
1,923
Enterprise value
29,298
18,920
-
Digital asset
-
-
10,071
Consumer
1
1
1
Total non-accrual loans
31,419
20,887
12,352
Total non-performing assets
$
31,419
$
20,887
$
12,352
Asset Quality Ratios
Allowance for credit losses for loans as a percent of total loans (5)
1.59
%
1.59
%
1.18
%
Allowance for credit losses for loans as a percent of non-performing loans
67.35
%
100.96
%
129.58
%
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans (5)
2.36
%
1.57
%
0.91
%
Non-performing loans as a percent of total assets
2.02
%
1.31
%
0.74
%
Capital and Share Related
Shareholders' equity to total assets
15.06
%
14.50
%
13.70
%
Book value per share
$
13.16
$
12.99
$
12.87
Market value per share
$
11.48
$
11.40
$
9.10
Shares outstanding
17,788,543
17,788,543
17,659,146
(1)
Annualized.
(2)
Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)
Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.
(4)
The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains on securities available for sale, net (if applicable).
(5)
Loans are presented at amortized cost.
SOURCE Provident Bancorp, Inc.