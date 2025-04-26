BankFirst Capital Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Earnings of $6.43 Million

COLUMBUS, Miss., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), parent company of BankFirst Financial Services, Macon, Mississippi (the "Bank"), reported net income of $6.43 million, or $0.98 per common share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $7.67 million, or $1.21 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and compared to net income of $5.00 million, or $0.93 per share, for the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Net income totaled $6.43 million, or $0.98 per common share, in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $5.00 million, or $0.93 per common share, in the first quarter of 2024.

Net interest income totaled $21.93 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $20.14 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Total assets increased 3% to $2.86 billion at March 31, 2025 from $2.76 billion at March 31, 2024.

Total gross loans increased 1% to $1.82 billion at March 31, 2025 from $1.81 billion at March 31, 2024.

Total deposits increased 4% to $2.41 billion at March 31, 2025 from $2.32 billion at March 31, 2024.

Available liquidity sources totaled approximately $989.73 million as of March 31, 2025 through (i) available advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas ("FHLB"), (ii) the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis ("FRB") discount window, and (iii) access to funding through several relationships with correspondent banks.

Total off-balance sheet liquidity through the IntraFi Insured Cash Sweep program totaled approximately $164.81 million as of March 31, 2025.

Credit quality remains strong with non-performing assets (excluding restructured) to total assets of 0.51% as of March 31, 2025 compared to 0.42% March 31, 2024.

Recent Developments

On March 21, 2025, the Company announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with The Magnolia State Corporation ("Magnolia"), the parent company of Magnolia State Bank, Bay Springs, Mississippi ("Magnolia Bank"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire Magnolia and Magnolia Bank. The proposed acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025 subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the shareholders of Magnolia and bank regulatory authorities. No vote of the Company's shareholders is required.

As previously reported, on May 15, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to $10.00 million of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock from time to time in open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions (the "Stock Repurchase Program"). The Stock Repurchase Program will expire on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, subject to the earlier termination or extension by the Company's Board of Directors, in its sole discretion and without prior notice, or until such time that the funds designated for the Stock Repurchase Program are depleted. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 8,000 shares under the Stock Repurchase Program for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $320 thousand. Since the date the Stock Repurchase program was authorized, the Company has repurchased a total of 21,909 shares under the Stock Repurchase Program for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $785 thousand.

As previously disclosed, the Company closed on the issuance of $175.00 million of senior perpetual noncumulative preferred stock (the "Senior Preferred") to the U.S. Department of the Treasury ("Treasury") pursuant to the Emergency Capital Investment Program ("ECIP") in April 2022 and assumed an additional $43.57 million of outstanding Senior Preferred through the Company's acquisition of Mechanics Banc Holding Company, which was effective on January 1, 2023. The Senior Preferred issued to Treasury will pay non-cumulative dividends, payable quarterly in arrears on March 15, June 15, September 15 and December 15 of each year beginning on the second dividend payment date after the two-year anniversary of the date of issuance. The dividend rate to be paid on the Senior Preferred will adjust annually based on certain measurements of the Company's extensions of credit to minority, rural, and urban low-income and underserved communities and low- and moderate-income borrowers. The Company began paying a quarterly dividend to Treasury on June 15, 2024 and the Company paid its fourth consecutive quarterly dividend to Treasury in an amount equal to $1.09 million on March 15, 2025.

CEO Commentary

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, stated, "Overall, we are pleased with our first quarter 2025 results highlighted by our solid organic growth, declining cost of funds, and improving credit quality metrics. We are also very excited about our recent announcement that we have signed a definitive agreement providing for our acquisition of Magnolia and Magnolia Bank. We believe that the partnership with Magnolia Bank will allow BankFirst to continue its strategic plan by partnering with community banks with strong relationships in their local markets."

Mr. Griffin continued, "We continue to hold a positive outlook for the future. Our capital and liquidity positions remain strong and credit quality remains stable as our non-performing assets and our annualized rate of net charge-offs to average loans remain low. We believe the Bank is in a favorable position to navigate the ongoing economic uncertainty, elevated interest rates, and the persistent inflationary environment."

Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Total assets were $2.86 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $2.80 billion at December 31, 2024, and $2.76 billion at March 31, 2024. Total loans outstanding, net of the allowance for credit losses, as of March 31, 2025 totaled $1.80 billion, compared to $1.83 billion as of December 31, 2024 and $1.78 billion as of March 31, 2024.

Total deposits as of March 31, 2025 were $2.41 billion, compared to $2.36 billion at December 31, 2024 and $2.32 billion at March 31, 2024. Non-interest-bearing deposits were $533.14 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $538.71 million as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of 1%, and $518.37 million as of March 31, 2024, an increase of 4%. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 22% of total deposits as of March 31, 2025.

The Company's consolidated cost of funds was 1.88% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 1.96% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 1.81% for the first quarter 2024. Bank-only cost of funds for the first quarter of 2025 was 1.84% compared to 1.97% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 1.80% for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in the Company's consolidated cost of funds during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the continued decrease of market interest rates for deposits across the Bank's market areas.

The ratio of loans to deposits was 75.6% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 78.7% as of December 31, 2024 and 77.8% as of March 31, 2024.

Net interest income was $21.93 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $22.23 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $20.14 million for the first quarter of 2024. Net interest margin was 3.57% in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease from 3.59% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase from 3.33% in the first quarter of 2024. Yield on interest-earning assets was 5.42% during the first quarter of 2025, compared to 5.51% during the fourth quarter of 2024 and 5.15% during the first quarter of 2024. The net interest margin was marginally lower when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. This was influenced by a decrease in our total loan balance, which in turn had a downward impact on our overall earning asset yield for the first quarter of 2025.

Noninterest income was $6.63 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $7.79 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 15%, and compared to $6.51 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 2%. Mortgage banking revenue during the first quarter of 2025 was $759 thousand, a decrease of $32 thousand, or 4%, from $791 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase of $85 thousand, or 13%, from $674 thousand in the first quarter of 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, the Bank retained $7.28 million of the $30.66 million in secondary market mortgages originated to hold in-house, compared to $34.80 million secondary market loans originated during the fourth quarter of 2024, of which $8.50 million were retained to hold-in house, and compared to $25.80 million secondary market loans originated during the first quarter of 2024, of which $788 thousand were retained to hold in-house.

Noninterest expense was $20.05 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $19.26 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $19.97 million for the first quarter of 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) was $25.00. According to OTCQX, there were 514 trades of the Company's shares of common stock during the first quarter of 2025 for a total of 136,101 shares and for an aggregate price of approximately $5.50 million. The closing price of the Company's common stock quoted on OTCQX on March 31, 2025 was $41.00 per share. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market capitalization was $223.22 million as of March 31, 2025.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $600 thousand during the first quarter of 2025, compared to a provision of $1.23 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 and a provision of $525 thousand for the first quarter of 2024. The Company continues to closely monitor the continued economic uncertainty, especially in the commercial real estate market, as discussed below.

The Company recorded $586 thousand of net loan charge-offs in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $698 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $277 thousand in the first quarter of 2024. Non-performing assets, excluding restructured loans, to total assets were 0.51% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 0.61% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.42% for the first quarter of 2024. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the first quarter of 2025 were 0.03% compared to annualized net charge-offs of 0.04% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.02% for the first quarter of 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses equaled $23.54 million, compared to $23.53 million as of December 31, 2024, and $24.33 million as of March 31, 2024. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.29% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.27% at December 31, 2024, and 1.35% at March 31, 2024. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 160% at March 31, 2025, compared to 137% at December 31, 2024, and 211% at March 31, 2024.

The Company continues to closely monitor credit quality in light of the ongoing economic uncertainty caused by, among other factors, the prolonged elevated interest rate environment and the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas. Accordingly, additional provisions for credit losses may be necessary in future periods.

Liquidity and Capital Position

Liquidity - We have a limited reliance on wholesale funding and, as of March 31, 2025, had no brokered deposits. As of March 31, 2025, we had the capacity to borrow up to approximately $915.86 million from the FHLB, $13.87 million from the FRB discount window and an estimated additional $60.00 million in funding through several relationships with correspondent banks.

Capital Requirements and the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework - Pursuant to federal regulations, bank holding companies and banks, like the Company and the Bank, must maintain capital levels commensurate with the level of risk to which they are exposed, including the volume and severity of problem loans. Federal banking regulations implementing the international regulatory capital framework, referred to as the "Basel III Rules," apply to both depository institutions and (subject to certain exceptions not applicable to the Company) their holding companies. The Basel III Rules also establish a "capital conservation buffer" of 2.5% above the regulatory minimum risk-based capital requirements. The Basel III minimum capital ratios with the full capital conservation buffer are summarized in the table below.





Basel III Minimum for Capital Adequacy Purposes

Basel III Additional Capital Conservation Buffer

Basel III Ratio with Capital Conservation Buffer Total Risk-Based Capital (total capital to risk weighted assets)

8.00 %

2.50 %

10.50 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (tier 1 to risk weighted assets)

6.00 %

2.50 %

8.50 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (tier 1 to average assets)(1)

4.00 %

N/A

4.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (CET1 to risk weighted assets)

4.50 %

2.50 %

7.00 %

__________________________________________ (1) The capital conservation buffer is not applicable to Tier 1 Leverage Ratio.

On September 17, 2019, the federal banking agencies jointly finalized a rule intended to simplify the Basel III regulatory capital requirements described above for qualifying community banking organizations that opt into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") framework, as required by Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. The final rule became effective on January 1, 2020, and the CBLR framework became available for banks to use beginning with their March 31, 2020 Call Reports. Under the final rule, if a qualifying community banking organization opts into the CBLR framework and meets all requirements under the framework, it will be considered to have met the "well-capitalized" regulatory capital ratio requirements under the "prompt corrective action" regulations promulgated by the federal banking agencies and will not be required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules. In order to qualify for the CBLR framework, a community banking organization must have a tier 1 leverage ratio of greater than 9.0%, less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, and limited amounts of off-balance-sheet exposures and trading assets and liabilities.

The Company and the Bank are qualifying community banking organizations and, on June 15, 2022, the Company and the Bank elected to opt into the CBLR framework. However, the Company currently operates under the Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve") and, therefore, is not currently subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital reporting requirements. Accordingly, the Company's election to opt into the CBLR framework will commence for the first reporting period for which the Company no longer operates under the Federal Reserve's Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement, at which time the Company will become subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements.

By electing to opt into the CBLR framework, the Company and the Bank are not required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules described above. As of March 31, 2025, the Bank's bank-only CBLR amounted to 10.80%. While the Company is currently not subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements, as discussed above, the Company's consolidated CBLR would have amounted to 12.51% as of March 31, 2025. These levels exceeded the 9.0% minimum CBLR necessary to be deemed "well-capitalized."

Included in shareholders' equity at March 31, 2025 was an unrealized loss in accumulated other comprehensive income of $8.96 million related to unrealized losses in the Company's investment securities portfolio primarily due to the continued elevated market interest rates during the period. At March 31, 2025, the composition of the Bank's investment securities portfolio includes $225.93 million, or 42.75%, classified as available-for-sale, and $302.57 million, or 57.25%, classified as held to maturity. All investments in our investment securities portfolio are expected to mature at par value.

Our investment securities portfolio made up 18.49% of our total assets at March 31, 2025, compared to 19.10% and 20.20% at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 115,209

$ 120,675

$ 105,825

$ 101,285

$ 112,028 Interest bearing bank balances 172,725

68,530

93,784

43,293

64,967 Federal funds sold -

125

50

1,350

200 Securities available for sale at fair value 225,933

227,643

234,474

232,819

234,243 Securities held to maturity 302,567

307,152

311,756

317,293

323,523



















Loans 1,819,682

1,853,402

1,835,311

1,839,640

1,806,925 Allowance for credit losses (23,541)

(23,527)

(23,301)

(23,720)

(24,332) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,796,141

1,829,875

1,812,010

1,815,920

1,782,593



















Premises and equipment 71,892

69,423

68,035

67,224

66,586 Interest receivable 11,911

11,938

11,811

11,891

11,831 Goodwill 66,966

66,966

66,966

66,966

66,966 Other intangible assets 9,283

9,669

10,074

10,480

10,885 Other 84,942

87,775

87,312

89,247

87,911



















Total assets $ 2,857,569

$ 2,799,271

$ 2,802,097

$ 2,757,768

$ 2,761,733



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Liabilities

















Noninterest bearing deposits $ 533,144

$ 538,708

$ 529,533

$ 537,515

$ 518,369 Interest bearing deposits 1,873,165

1,816,976

1,823,231

1,782,710

1,805,512 Total deposits 2,406,309

2,355,684

2,352,764

2,320,225

2,323,881



















Notes payable 4,718

5,255

5,793

6,330

6,868 Subordinated debt 22,132

22,137

22,142

22,146

29,651 Interest payable 7,130

7,489

7,955

8,137

7,039 Other 19,721

18,492

21,043

18,818

17,887 Total liabilities 2,460,010

2,409,057

2,409,697

2,375,656

2,385,326



















Stockholders' Equity

















Preferred stock 188,680

188,680

188,680

188,680

188,680 Common stock 1,633

1,629

1,629

1,631

1,633 Additional paid-in capital 63,000

63,022

62,731

62,741

62,396 Retained earnings 153,221

147,889

146,759

141,251

135,561 Accumulated other comprehensive income (8,975)

(11,006)

(7,399)

(12,191)

(11,863) Total stockholders' equity 397,559

390,214

392,400

382,112

376,407



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,857,569

$ 2,799,271

$ 2,802,097

$ 2,757,768

$ 2,761,733



















Common shares outstanding 5,444,362

5,429,273

5,431,551

5,436,106

5,444,930 Book value per common share $ 38.37

$ 37.12

$ 37.51

$ 35.58

$ 34.48 Tangible book value per common share $ 25.00

$ 23.66

$ 23.97

$ 21.34

$ 20.18



















Securitites held to maturity (fair value) $ 256,204

$ 255,879

$ 271,129

$ 264,807

$ 271,724

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)









For Three Months Ended

March

December

2025

2024 Interest Income





Interest and fees on loans $ 28,420

$ 29,529 Taxable securities 3,129

3,338 Tax-exempt securities 524

517 Federal funds sold -

- Interest bearing bank balances 1,162

776 Total interest income 33,235

34,160







Interest Expense





Deposits 10,910

11,507 Short-term borrowings -

3 Other borrowings 395

424 Total interest expense 11,305

11,934







Net Interest Income 21,930

22,226







Provision for Credit Losses 600

1,225







Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 21,330

21,001







Noninterest Income





Service charges on deposit accounts 2,372

2,477 Mortgage income 759

791 Interchange income 1,292

1,391 Grant Income -

1,110 Other 2,207

2,019 Total noninterest income 6,630

7,788







Noninterest Expense





Salaries and employee benefits 11,425

10,926 Net occupancy expenses 1,315

1,290 Equipment and data processing expenses 1,813

1,692 Other 5,496

5,352 Total noninterest expense 20,049

19,260







Income Before Income Taxes 7,910

9,529







Provision for Income Taxes 1,484

1,864







Net Income $ 6,426

$ 7,665















Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.98

$ 1.21

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















Quarter Ended

March

December

September

June

March

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024 Interest Income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 28,420

$ 29,529

$ 28,810

$ 27,983

$ 26,481 Taxable securities 3,129

3,338

3,336

3,441

3,358 Tax-exempt securities 524

517

514

517

520 Federal funds sold -

-

4

10

12 Interest bearing bank balances 1,162

776

749

802

793 Total interest income 33,235

34,160

33,413

32,753

31,164



















Interest Expense

















Deposits 10,910

11,507

11,748

11,438

10,451 Short-term borrowings -

3

6

7

1 Other borrowings 395

424

445

542

571 Total interest expense 11,305

11,934

12,199

11,987

11,023



















Net Interest Income 21,930

22,226

21,214

20,766

20,141



















Provision for Loan Losses 600

1,225

525

525

525



















Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 21,330

21,001

20,689

20,241

19,616



















Noninterest Income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 2,372

2,477

2,579

2,445

2,479 Mortgage income 759

791

818

858

674 Interchange income 1,292

1,391

1,370

1,665

1,431 Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities -

-

-

(194)

- Gains (losses) on retirement of subordinated debt -

-

-

956



Grant Income -

1,110

280

-

- Other 2,207

2,019

2,412

2,263

1,927 Total noninterest income 6,630

7,788

7,459

7,993

6,511



















Noninterest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 11,425

10,926

10,938

11,252

11,060 Net occupancy expenses 1,315

1,290

1,285

1,236

1,343 Equipment and data processing expenses 1,813

1,692

1,774

1,790

1,973 Other 5,497

5,352

6,021

5,437

5,598 Total noninterest expense 20,050

19,260

20,018

19,715

19,974



















Income Before Income Taxes 7,910

9,529

8,130

8,519

6,153



















Provision for Income Taxes 1,484

1,864

1,767

1,997

1,149



















Net Income $ 6,426

$ 7,665

$ 6,363

$ 6,522

$ 5,004







































Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.98

$ 1.21

$ 0.97

$ 1.09

$ 0.93

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Selected Other Financial Information

(In Thousands)





































































March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31 Asset Quality

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024





















Nonaccrual Loans

14,683

17,051

13,182

11,292

11,420 Restructured Loans

3,705

3,730

4,599

5,102

5,178 OREO

-

-

-

-

64 90+ still accruing

-

139

31

138

75 Non-performing Assets (excluding restructured)1

14,683

17,190

13,213

11,430

11,559 Allowance for credit loss to total loans

1.29 %

1.27 %

1.27 %

1.29 %

1.35 % Allowance for credit loss to non-performing assets1

160 %

137 %

176 %

208 %

211 % Non-performing assets1 to total assets

0.51 %

0.61 %

0.47 %

0.41 %

0.42 % Non-performing assets1 to total loans and OREO

0.81 %

0.92 %

0.72 %

0.61 %

0.64 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.03 %

0.04 %

0.05 %

0.06 %

0.02 % Net charge-offs (recoveries)

586

698

944

1,137

277











































Capital Ratios 2









































CET1 Ratio

7.86 %

7.38 %

7.36 %

6.88 %

6.58 % CET1 Capital

145,109

139,438

137,619

131,735

125,316 Tier 1 Ratio

18.88 %

18.15 %

18.25 %

17.51 %

17.25 % Tier 1 Capital

348,426

342,755

340,941

335,066

328,652 Total Capital Ratio

20.54 %

19.80 %

19.90 %

19.15 %

19.29 % Total Capital

379,189

373,875

371,820

366,506

367,498 Risk Weighted Assets

1,845,892

1,888,177

1,868,584

1,913,609

1,905,373 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

12.51 %

12.56 %

12.50 %

12.49 %

12.39 % Total Average Assets for Leverage Ratio

2,784,824

2,728,206

2,728,597

2,683,525

2,653,494





















1. The restructured loan balance above includes performing and non-performing loans. The non-performing assets includes Nonaccrual loans, +90days still accruing, and OREO. The asset quality ratios are calculated using the non-performing asset balance in the above schedule which excludes restructured loans.



















2. Since the Company has elected the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements. This information has been prepared for informational purposes as if the Company were subject to such regulatory requirements.





BankFirst Capital Corporation

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024



















Book value per common share - GAAP $ 38.37

$ 37.12

$ 37.51

$ 35.58

$ 34.48 Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP 208,879

201,545

203,720

193,432

187,727 Adjustment for Intangibles 72,745

73,112

73,500

73,888

77,851 Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP 136,135

128,433

130,220

119,544

109,876 Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP $ 25.00

$ 23.66

$ 23.97

$ 21.34

$ 20.18

