PR Newswire
26.04.2025 00:01 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BankFirst Capital Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Earnings of $6.43 Million

Finanznachrichten News

COLUMBUS, Miss., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), parent company of BankFirst Financial Services, Macon, Mississippi (the "Bank"), reported net income of $6.43 million, or $0.98 per common share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $7.67 million, or $1.21 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and compared to net income of $5.00 million, or $0.93 per share, for the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Net income totaled $6.43 million, or $0.98 per common share, in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $5.00 million, or $0.93 per common share, in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest income totaled $21.93 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $20.14 million in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Total assets increased 3% to $2.86 billion at March 31, 2025 from $2.76 billion at March 31, 2024.
  • Total gross loans increased 1% to $1.82 billion at March 31, 2025 from $1.81 billion at March 31, 2024.
  • Total deposits increased 4% to $2.41 billion at March 31, 2025 from $2.32 billion at March 31, 2024.
  • Available liquidity sources totaled approximately $989.73 million as of March 31, 2025 through (i) available advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas ("FHLB"), (ii) the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis ("FRB") discount window, and (iii) access to funding through several relationships with correspondent banks.
  • Total off-balance sheet liquidity through the IntraFi Insured Cash Sweep program totaled approximately $164.81 million as of March 31, 2025.
  • Credit quality remains strong with non-performing assets (excluding restructured) to total assets of 0.51% as of March 31, 2025 compared to 0.42% March 31, 2024.

Recent Developments

  • On March 21, 2025, the Company announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with The Magnolia State Corporation ("Magnolia"), the parent company of Magnolia State Bank, Bay Springs, Mississippi ("Magnolia Bank"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire Magnolia and Magnolia Bank. The proposed acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025 subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the shareholders of Magnolia and bank regulatory authorities. No vote of the Company's shareholders is required.
  • As previously reported, on May 15, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to $10.00 million of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock from time to time in open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions (the "Stock Repurchase Program"). The Stock Repurchase Program will expire on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, subject to the earlier termination or extension by the Company's Board of Directors, in its sole discretion and without prior notice, or until such time that the funds designated for the Stock Repurchase Program are depleted. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 8,000 shares under the Stock Repurchase Program for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $320 thousand. Since the date the Stock Repurchase program was authorized, the Company has repurchased a total of 21,909 shares under the Stock Repurchase Program for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $785 thousand.
  • As previously disclosed, the Company closed on the issuance of $175.00 million of senior perpetual noncumulative preferred stock (the "Senior Preferred") to the U.S. Department of the Treasury ("Treasury") pursuant to the Emergency Capital Investment Program ("ECIP") in April 2022 and assumed an additional $43.57 million of outstanding Senior Preferred through the Company's acquisition of Mechanics Banc Holding Company, which was effective on January 1, 2023. The Senior Preferred issued to Treasury will pay non-cumulative dividends, payable quarterly in arrears on March 15, June 15, September 15 and December 15 of each year beginning on the second dividend payment date after the two-year anniversary of the date of issuance. The dividend rate to be paid on the Senior Preferred will adjust annually based on certain measurements of the Company's extensions of credit to minority, rural, and urban low-income and underserved communities and low- and moderate-income borrowers. The Company began paying a quarterly dividend to Treasury on June 15, 2024 and the Company paid its fourth consecutive quarterly dividend to Treasury in an amount equal to $1.09 million on March 15, 2025.

CEO Commentary

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, stated, "Overall, we are pleased with our first quarter 2025 results highlighted by our solid organic growth, declining cost of funds, and improving credit quality metrics. We are also very excited about our recent announcement that we have signed a definitive agreement providing for our acquisition of Magnolia and Magnolia Bank. We believe that the partnership with Magnolia Bank will allow BankFirst to continue its strategic plan by partnering with community banks with strong relationships in their local markets."

Mr. Griffin continued, "We continue to hold a positive outlook for the future. Our capital and liquidity positions remain strong and credit quality remains stable as our non-performing assets and our annualized rate of net charge-offs to average loans remain low. We believe the Bank is in a favorable position to navigate the ongoing economic uncertainty, elevated interest rates, and the persistent inflationary environment."

Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Total assets were $2.86 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $2.80 billion at December 31, 2024, and $2.76 billion at March 31, 2024. Total loans outstanding, net of the allowance for credit losses, as of March 31, 2025 totaled $1.80 billion, compared to $1.83 billion as of December 31, 2024 and $1.78 billion as of March 31, 2024.

Total deposits as of March 31, 2025 were $2.41 billion, compared to $2.36 billion at December 31, 2024 and $2.32 billion at March 31, 2024. Non-interest-bearing deposits were $533.14 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $538.71 million as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of 1%, and $518.37 million as of March 31, 2024, an increase of 4%. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 22% of total deposits as of March 31, 2025.

The Company's consolidated cost of funds was 1.88% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 1.96% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 1.81% for the first quarter 2024. Bank-only cost of funds for the first quarter of 2025 was 1.84% compared to 1.97% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 1.80% for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in the Company's consolidated cost of funds during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the continued decrease of market interest rates for deposits across the Bank's market areas.

The ratio of loans to deposits was 75.6% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 78.7% as of December 31, 2024 and 77.8% as of March 31, 2024.

Net interest income was $21.93 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $22.23 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $20.14 million for the first quarter of 2024. Net interest margin was 3.57% in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease from 3.59% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase from 3.33% in the first quarter of 2024. Yield on interest-earning assets was 5.42% during the first quarter of 2025, compared to 5.51% during the fourth quarter of 2024 and 5.15% during the first quarter of 2024. The net interest margin was marginally lower when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. This was influenced by a decrease in our total loan balance, which in turn had a downward impact on our overall earning asset yield for the first quarter of 2025.

Noninterest income was $6.63 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $7.79 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 15%, and compared to $6.51 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 2%. Mortgage banking revenue during the first quarter of 2025 was $759 thousand, a decrease of $32 thousand, or 4%, from $791 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024, and an increase of $85 thousand, or 13%, from $674 thousand in the first quarter of 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, the Bank retained $7.28 million of the $30.66 million in secondary market mortgages originated to hold in-house, compared to $34.80 million secondary market loans originated during the fourth quarter of 2024, of which $8.50 million were retained to hold-in house, and compared to $25.80 million secondary market loans originated during the first quarter of 2024, of which $788 thousand were retained to hold in-house.

Noninterest expense was $20.05 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $19.26 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $19.97 million for the first quarter of 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) was $25.00. According to OTCQX, there were 514 trades of the Company's shares of common stock during the first quarter of 2025 for a total of 136,101 shares and for an aggregate price of approximately $5.50 million. The closing price of the Company's common stock quoted on OTCQX on March 31, 2025 was $41.00 per share. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market capitalization was $223.22 million as of March 31, 2025.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $600 thousand during the first quarter of 2025, compared to a provision of $1.23 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 and a provision of $525 thousand for the first quarter of 2024. The Company continues to closely monitor the continued economic uncertainty, especially in the commercial real estate market, as discussed below.

The Company recorded $586 thousand of net loan charge-offs in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $698 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $277 thousand in the first quarter of 2024. Non-performing assets, excluding restructured loans, to total assets were 0.51% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 0.61% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.42% for the first quarter of 2024. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the first quarter of 2025 were 0.03% compared to annualized net charge-offs of 0.04% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.02% for the first quarter of 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses equaled $23.54 million, compared to $23.53 million as of December 31, 2024, and $24.33 million as of March 31, 2024. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.29% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.27% at December 31, 2024, and 1.35% at March 31, 2024. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 160% at March 31, 2025, compared to 137% at December 31, 2024, and 211% at March 31, 2024.

The Company continues to closely monitor credit quality in light of the ongoing economic uncertainty caused by, among other factors, the prolonged elevated interest rate environment and the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas. Accordingly, additional provisions for credit losses may be necessary in future periods.

Liquidity and Capital Position

Liquidity - We have a limited reliance on wholesale funding and, as of March 31, 2025, had no brokered deposits. As of March 31, 2025, we had the capacity to borrow up to approximately $915.86 million from the FHLB, $13.87 million from the FRB discount window and an estimated additional $60.00 million in funding through several relationships with correspondent banks.

Capital Requirements and the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework - Pursuant to federal regulations, bank holding companies and banks, like the Company and the Bank, must maintain capital levels commensurate with the level of risk to which they are exposed, including the volume and severity of problem loans. Federal banking regulations implementing the international regulatory capital framework, referred to as the "Basel III Rules," apply to both depository institutions and (subject to certain exceptions not applicable to the Company) their holding companies. The Basel III Rules also establish a "capital conservation buffer" of 2.5% above the regulatory minimum risk-based capital requirements. The Basel III minimum capital ratios with the full capital conservation buffer are summarized in the table below.



Basel III

Minimum

for Capital

Adequacy

Purposes


Basel III

Additional

Capital

Conservation

Buffer


Basel III

Ratio with

Capital

Conservation

Buffer

Total Risk-Based Capital (total capital to risk weighted assets)


8.00 %


2.50 %


10.50 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (tier 1 to risk weighted assets)


6.00 %


2.50 %


8.50 %

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (tier 1 to average assets)(1)


4.00 %


N/A


4.00 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (CET1 to risk weighted assets)


4.50 %


2.50 %


7.00 %

__________________________________________

(1)

The capital conservation buffer is not applicable to Tier 1 Leverage Ratio.

On September 17, 2019, the federal banking agencies jointly finalized a rule intended to simplify the Basel III regulatory capital requirements described above for qualifying community banking organizations that opt into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") framework, as required by Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. The final rule became effective on January 1, 2020, and the CBLR framework became available for banks to use beginning with their March 31, 2020 Call Reports. Under the final rule, if a qualifying community banking organization opts into the CBLR framework and meets all requirements under the framework, it will be considered to have met the "well-capitalized" regulatory capital ratio requirements under the "prompt corrective action" regulations promulgated by the federal banking agencies and will not be required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules. In order to qualify for the CBLR framework, a community banking organization must have a tier 1 leverage ratio of greater than 9.0%, less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, and limited amounts of off-balance-sheet exposures and trading assets and liabilities.

The Company and the Bank are qualifying community banking organizations and, on June 15, 2022, the Company and the Bank elected to opt into the CBLR framework. However, the Company currently operates under the Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve") and, therefore, is not currently subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital reporting requirements. Accordingly, the Company's election to opt into the CBLR framework will commence for the first reporting period for which the Company no longer operates under the Federal Reserve's Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement, at which time the Company will become subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements.

By electing to opt into the CBLR framework, the Company and the Bank are not required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules described above. As of March 31, 2025, the Bank's bank-only CBLR amounted to 10.80%. While the Company is currently not subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements, as discussed above, the Company's consolidated CBLR would have amounted to 12.51% as of March 31, 2025. These levels exceeded the 9.0% minimum CBLR necessary to be deemed "well-capitalized."

Included in shareholders' equity at March 31, 2025 was an unrealized loss in accumulated other comprehensive income of $8.96 million related to unrealized losses in the Company's investment securities portfolio primarily due to the continued elevated market interest rates during the period. At March 31, 2025, the composition of the Bank's investment securities portfolio includes $225.93 million, or 42.75%, classified as available-for-sale, and $302.57 million, or 57.25%, classified as held to maturity. All investments in our investment securities portfolio are expected to mature at par value.

Our investment securities portfolio made up 18.49% of our total assets at March 31, 2025, compared to 19.10% and 20.20% at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION

BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi with approximately $2.86 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2025. BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, was founded in 1888 and is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Macon, Mississippi, and operates additional branch offices in Coldwater, Columbus, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Independence, Jackson, Louin, Madison, Newton, Oxford, Senatobia, Southaven, Starkville, Tupelo, Water Valley, and West Point, Mississippi; and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Fayette, Gordo, Haleyville, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates four loan production offices in Biloxi and Brookhaven, Mississippi, and in Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.BankFirstfs.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible book value per share. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) the impact on us or our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; (ii) the expected impact of the proposed transaction between Magnolia and BankFirst on the combined entities' operations, financial condition, and financial results; (iii) the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (iv) the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction); (v) the failure to obtain Magnolia shareholder approval or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all or other delays in completing the proposed transaction; (vi) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the merger agreement; (vii) the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where BankFirst and Magnolia do business; (viii) the possibility that the proposed transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (ix) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; (x) potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; (xi) potential recession in the United States and our market areas; (xii) the impacts related to or resulting from uncertainty in the banking industry as a whole; (xiii) increased competition for deposits and related changes in deposit customer behavior; (xiv) the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to a continuation of the elevated interest rate environment or further reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; (xv) the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas; (xvi) the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; (xvii) increases in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; (xviii) adverse changes in customer spending and savings habits; (xix) declines in commercial real estate values and prices; (xx) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt or uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt, deficit and budget matters; (xxi) cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; (xxii) severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events, including as a result of changes in U.S. presidential administrations or Congress; (xxiii) the impact of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the U.S. and its global trading counterparts and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; (xxiv) the maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; (xxv) acquisition or loss of key production personnel; (xxvi) changes in tax laws; (xxvii) the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; (xxviii) potential costs related to the impacts of climate change; and (xxix) current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

AVAILABLE INFORMATION

The Company maintains an Internet web site at www.BankFirstfs.com/about/investor-relations. The Company makes available, free of charge, on its web site the Company's annual reports, quarterly earnings reports, and other press releases. In addition, the OTC Markets Group maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding the Company (at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BFCC/overview).

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under www.BankFirstfs.com and, more specifically, under the Investor Relations tab at www.BankFirstfs.com/about/investor-relations). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under the OTC Markets Group OTCQX Rules for U.S. Banks. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, OTC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Member FDIC

BankFirst Capital Corporation
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)












March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31


2025


2024


2024


2024


2024

Assets










Cash and due from banks

$ 115,209


$ 120,675


$ 105,825


$ 101,285


$ 112,028

Interest bearing bank balances

172,725


68,530


93,784


43,293


64,967

Federal funds sold

-


125


50


1,350


200

Securities available for sale at fair value

225,933


227,643


234,474


232,819


234,243

Securities held to maturity

302,567


307,152


311,756


317,293


323,523











Loans

1,819,682


1,853,402


1,835,311


1,839,640


1,806,925

Allowance for credit losses

(23,541)


(23,527)


(23,301)


(23,720)


(24,332)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

1,796,141


1,829,875


1,812,010


1,815,920


1,782,593











Premises and equipment

71,892


69,423


68,035


67,224


66,586

Interest receivable

11,911


11,938


11,811


11,891


11,831

Goodwill

66,966


66,966


66,966


66,966


66,966

Other intangible assets

9,283


9,669


10,074


10,480


10,885

Other

84,942


87,775


87,312


89,247


87,911











Total assets

$ 2,857,569


$ 2,799,271


$ 2,802,097


$ 2,757,768


$ 2,761,733











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity










Liabilities










Noninterest bearing deposits

$ 533,144


$ 538,708


$ 529,533


$ 537,515


$ 518,369

Interest bearing deposits

1,873,165


1,816,976


1,823,231


1,782,710


1,805,512

Total deposits

2,406,309


2,355,684


2,352,764


2,320,225


2,323,881











Notes payable

4,718


5,255


5,793


6,330


6,868

Subordinated debt

22,132


22,137


22,142


22,146


29,651

Interest payable

7,130


7,489


7,955


8,137


7,039

Other

19,721


18,492


21,043


18,818


17,887

Total liabilities

2,460,010


2,409,057


2,409,697


2,375,656


2,385,326











Stockholders' Equity










Preferred stock

188,680


188,680


188,680


188,680


188,680

Common stock

1,633


1,629


1,629


1,631


1,633

Additional paid-in capital

63,000


63,022


62,731


62,741


62,396

Retained earnings

153,221


147,889


146,759


141,251


135,561

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(8,975)


(11,006)


(7,399)


(12,191)


(11,863)

Total stockholders' equity

397,559


390,214


392,400


382,112


376,407











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,857,569


$ 2,799,271


$ 2,802,097


$ 2,757,768


$ 2,761,733











Common shares outstanding

5,444,362


5,429,273


5,431,551


5,436,106


5,444,930

Book value per common share

$ 38.37


$ 37.12


$ 37.51


$ 35.58


$ 34.48

Tangible book value per common share

$ 25.00


$ 23.66


$ 23.97


$ 21.34


$ 20.18











Securitites held to maturity (fair value)

$ 256,204


$ 255,879


$ 271,129


$ 264,807


$ 271,724

BankFirst Capital Corporation
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)






For Three Months Ended


March


December


2025


2024

Interest Income




Interest and fees on loans

$ 28,420


$ 29,529

Taxable securities

3,129


3,338

Tax-exempt securities

524


517

Federal funds sold

-


-

Interest bearing bank balances

1,162


776

Total interest income

33,235


34,160





Interest Expense




Deposits

10,910


11,507

Short-term borrowings

-


3

Other borrowings

395


424

Total interest expense

11,305


11,934





Net Interest Income

21,930


22,226





Provision for Credit Losses

600


1,225





Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

21,330


21,001





Noninterest Income




Service charges on deposit accounts

2,372


2,477

Mortgage income

759


791

Interchange income

1,292


1,391

Grant Income

-


1,110

Other

2,207


2,019

Total noninterest income

6,630


7,788





Noninterest Expense




Salaries and employee benefits

11,425


10,926

Net occupancy expenses

1,315


1,290

Equipment and data processing expenses

1,813


1,692

Other

5,496


5,352

Total noninterest expense

20,049


19,260





Income Before Income Taxes

7,910


9,529





Provision for Income Taxes

1,484


1,864





Net Income

$ 6,426


$ 7,665









Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.98


$ 1.21

BankFirst Capital Corporation
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)












Quarter Ended


March


December


September


June


March


2025


2024


2024


2024


2024

Interest Income










Interest and fees on loans

$ 28,420


$ 29,529


$ 28,810


$ 27,983


$ 26,481

Taxable securities

3,129


3,338


3,336


3,441


3,358

Tax-exempt securities

524


517


514


517


520

Federal funds sold

-


-


4


10


12

Interest bearing bank balances

1,162


776


749


802


793

Total interest income

33,235


34,160


33,413


32,753


31,164











Interest Expense










Deposits

10,910


11,507


11,748


11,438


10,451

Short-term borrowings

-


3


6


7


1

Other borrowings

395


424


445


542


571

Total interest expense

11,305


11,934


12,199


11,987


11,023











Net Interest Income

21,930


22,226


21,214


20,766


20,141











Provision for Loan Losses

600


1,225


525


525


525











Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

21,330


21,001


20,689


20,241


19,616











Noninterest Income










Service charges on deposit accounts

2,372


2,477


2,579


2,445


2,479

Mortgage income

759


791


818


858


674

Interchange income

1,292


1,391


1,370


1,665


1,431

Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

-


-


-


(194)


-

Gains (losses) on retirement of subordinated debt

-


-


-


956



Grant Income

-


1,110


280


-


-

Other

2,207


2,019


2,412


2,263


1,927

Total noninterest income

6,630


7,788


7,459


7,993


6,511











Noninterest Expense










Salaries and employee benefits

11,425


10,926


10,938


11,252


11,060

Net occupancy expenses

1,315


1,290


1,285


1,236


1,343

Equipment and data processing expenses

1,813


1,692


1,774


1,790


1,973

Other

5,497


5,352


6,021


5,437


5,598

Total noninterest expense

20,050


19,260


20,018


19,715


19,974











Income Before Income Taxes

7,910


9,529


8,130


8,519


6,153











Provision for Income Taxes

1,484


1,864


1,767


1,997


1,149











Net Income

$ 6,426


$ 7,665


$ 6,363


$ 6,522


$ 5,004





















Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.98


$ 1.21


$ 0.97


$ 1.09


$ 0.93

BankFirst Capital Corporation
Unaudited Selected Other Financial Information
(In Thousands)




































March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31

Asset Quality


2025


2024


2024


2024


2024












Nonaccrual Loans


14,683


17,051


13,182


11,292


11,420

Restructured Loans


3,705


3,730


4,599


5,102


5,178

OREO


-


-


-


-


64

90+ still accruing


-


139


31


138


75

Non-performing Assets (excluding restructured)1


14,683


17,190


13,213


11,430


11,559

Allowance for credit loss to total loans


1.29 %


1.27 %


1.27 %


1.29 %


1.35 %

Allowance for credit loss to non-performing assets1


160 %


137 %


176 %


208 %


211 %

Non-performing assets1 to total assets


0.51 %


0.61 %


0.47 %


0.41 %


0.42 %

Non-performing assets1 to total loans and OREO


0.81 %


0.92 %


0.72 %


0.61 %


0.64 %

Annualized net charge-offs to average loans


0.03 %


0.04 %


0.05 %


0.06 %


0.02 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries)


586


698


944


1,137


277























Capital Ratios 2






















CET1 Ratio


7.86 %


7.38 %


7.36 %


6.88 %


6.58 %

CET1 Capital


145,109


139,438


137,619


131,735


125,316

Tier 1 Ratio


18.88 %


18.15 %


18.25 %


17.51 %


17.25 %

Tier 1 Capital


348,426


342,755


340,941


335,066


328,652

Total Capital Ratio


20.54 %


19.80 %


19.90 %


19.15 %


19.29 %

Total Capital


379,189


373,875


371,820


366,506


367,498

Risk Weighted Assets


1,845,892


1,888,177


1,868,584


1,913,609


1,905,373

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio


12.51 %


12.56 %


12.50 %


12.49 %


12.39 %

Total Average Assets for Leverage Ratio


2,784,824


2,728,206


2,728,597


2,683,525


2,653,494












1. The restructured loan balance above includes performing and non-performing loans. The non-performing assets includes Nonaccrual loans,

+90days still accruing, and OREO. The asset quality ratios are calculated using the non-performing asset balance in the above schedule which

excludes restructured loans.











2. Since the Company has elected the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements.

This information has been prepared for informational purposes as if the Company were subject to such regulatory requirements.



BankFirst Capital Corporation
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)












March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31


2025


2024


2024


2024


2024











Book value per common share - GAAP

$ 38.37


$ 37.12


$ 37.51


$ 35.58


$ 34.48

Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP

208,879


201,545


203,720


193,432


187,727

Adjustment for Intangibles

72,745


73,112


73,500


73,888


77,851

Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP

136,135


128,433


130,220


119,544


109,876

Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP

$ 25.00


$ 23.66


$ 23.97


$ 21.34


$ 20.18

SOURCE BankFirst Capital Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
