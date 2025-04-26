Edison, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2025) - The Dr. Fazal Panezai Grant is proud to announce the official launch of its annual healthcare scholarship program, designed to recognize and support aspiring healthcare professionals across the United States. This initiative offers a $1,000 merit-based scholarship to an undergraduate student currently enrolled in a healthcare-related degree program at an accredited U.S. college or university.





Applications are open now through September 15, 2025, and the winner will be announced on October 15, 2025.

Applicants must submit an original essay responding to the following prompt:

"In healthcare, compassion and innovation go hand in hand to create a lasting impact. Reflect on a moment or experience that solidified your desire to pursue a career in healthcare. How did it shape your perspective on patient care, and how do you envision using your skills and education to address current and future challenges in the healthcare field?"

The Dr. Fazal Panezai Grant is committed to supporting students who demonstrate a strong academic foundation, a passion for patient-centered care, and a vision for contributing to the healthcare field in innovative ways. Students pursuing careers in internal medicine, geriatrics, cardiology, and other healthcare disciplines are encouraged to apply.

Eligibility Requirements:

Must be an undergraduate student at an accredited U.S. college or university

Must be pursuing a degree in a healthcare-related field

Must be a legal resident of the United States

Must submit an original essay based on the provided prompt

The scholarship is open to eligible students nationwide and aims to make a meaningful impact by helping future healthcare leaders reduce financial barriers to their education.

For full eligibility details and application instructions, please visit the official website: https://drfazalpanezaigrant.com/dr-fazal-panezai-grant

