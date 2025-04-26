Glen Cove, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2025) - The Dr. Konstantinos Zarkadas Scholarship for Future Doctors is proud to announce the official launch of its national scholarship initiative aimed at supporting undergraduate students in the United States who aspire to pursue careers in medicine. This one-time award of $1,000 is intended to recognize students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership potential, and a strong commitment to advancing healthcare in their communities.

The Dr. Konstantinos Zarkadas Scholarship offers a $1,000 award to one outstanding undergraduate student committed to a future in medicine.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/249640_2eff2bcbb4541a29_001full.jpg

Applications are now open and will be accepted through November 15, 2025. The scholarship recipient will be announced on December 15, 2025.

The scholarship reflects the organization's mission to empower the next generation of physicians by investing in their educational journey and helping to remove financial barriers to medical school. In doing so, the Dr. Konstantinos Zarkadas Scholarship aims to contribute to a healthcare future that is inclusive, community-oriented, and driven by clinical integrity.

Eligibility Criteria:

Must be enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited U.S. college or university

Must be pursuing a pre-med track or closely related healthcare major with plans to attend medical school

Must maintain a minimum GPA of 3.5

Must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Must demonstrate leadership, community involvement, and a commitment to service through medicine

This scholarship is open to qualified students nationwide and is not limited by state or region. The organization encourages applicants from all backgrounds to apply, especially those who have shown an ability to lead and serve in culturally diverse environments.

The scholarship initiative is part of the broader mission of the Dr. Konstantinos Zarkadas Scholarship to cultivate future physicians who will prioritize both clinical excellence and community impact in their careers. Through strategic educational support, the organization seeks to shape the healthcare leaders of tomorrow-leaders who are resilient, compassionate, and capable of navigating the complex challenges of modern medicine.

Prospective applicants and interested individuals can find full application details and eligibility requirements at the official website: https://drkonstantinoszarkadasscholarship.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249640

SOURCE: GYT