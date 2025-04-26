Anzeige
26.04.2025 16:30 Uhr
BEIJING, April 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest data from the National Film Administration have revealed that the box office revenue of the mainland Chinese film market has already passed the 25 billion yuan (US$3.4 billion) mark in 2025. This compares to 42.5 billion yuan (US$5.8 billion) for the whole of last year, and shows that Chinese cinema is continuing to dominate the global film market. In 2025, the world is celebrating 130 years of cinema and China is marking the 120th anniversary of its own film industry. On April 27th Qingdao in Shandong Province is hosting the 20th China Film Huabiao Awards ceremony. Hundreds of industry luminaries will gather for the event, the theme of which is "Building Dreams through Film, Embracing the Spirit of the Era". Together they will honor the collaborative and pioneering spirit of China's filmmakers and celebrate the outstanding progress made by its film sector. The gala will be broadcast live on the CCTV-6 Movie Channel and the CCTV-4 Chinese International Channel, with simultaneous online coverage on China Media Group's multi-platform networks, the Movie Channel's own digital ecosystem, and other online platforms.

20th China Film Huabiao Awards

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2673842/20th_China_Film_Huabiao_Awards.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv4-20th-china-film-huabiao-awards-302438948.html

