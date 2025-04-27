Yutong Bus Launches EnRoute+ Service Innovation and Tech-Driven Solutions to Redefine Commercial Vehicle Value Standards

Six-Point Service Framework Elevates Efficiency and Customer Value

ZHENGZHOU, China, April 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yutong Bus ("Yutong", SHA: 600066), a commercial vehicle manufacturer in Asia, recently hosted the Central Asia Customer Value Exploration Tour in Zhengzhou, marked the debut of Yutong's EnRoute+ service platform, designed to refine industry benchmarks by prioritizing technology-led solutions and fostering long-term partnerships over transactional pricing.

"Amid intensifying competition in the globe wide, Yutong is committed to transitioning clients from a 'price-first' mindset to a comprehensive value partnership rooted in technology and service excellence," said Li Haifeng, CEO of Central Asia of Yutong Bus.

EnRoute+: Six Pillars of Unwavering Support

The EnRoute+ framework delivers comprehensive solutions tailored to fleet needs:

Direct Manufacturer Support : Yutong personnel are stationed locally 365 days a year, delivering professional, efficient, and reliable "butler-style" support throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle.

: Yutong personnel are stationed locally 365 days a year, delivering professional, efficient, and reliable "butler-style" support throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle. Swift Response, Efficient Solutions : Customers can instantly connect with Yutong via the LINK+ platform or service hotline for emergency assistance, ensuring swift and effective resolution.

: Customers can instantly connect with Yutong via the LINK+ platform or service hotline for emergency assistance, ensuring swift and effective resolution. Full Transparency : Real-time tracking of service requests, progress updates, and post-service evaluations via the Link+ digital ecosystem.

: Real-time tracking of service requests, progress updates, and post-service evaluations via the Link+ digital ecosystem. Genuine Parts Assurance : A two-tier spare parts network (central warehouse + front warehouse) ensures rapid delivery of authentic parts, backed by a 15-year worry-free supply and comprehensive quality assurance.

: A two-tier spare parts network (central warehouse + front warehouse) ensures rapid delivery of authentic parts, backed by a 15-year worry-free supply and comprehensive quality assurance. Critical Event Assurance : Specialized service teams, tailored contingency plans, and rigorous protocols are deployed to ensure flawless operations during critical events or competitions.

: Specialized service teams, tailored contingency plans, and rigorous protocols are deployed to ensure flawless operations during critical events or competitions. Tailored Maintenance Plans: Proactive, tailored solutions optimize fleet uptime, reduce operational costs, and provide end-to-end support through preventative maintenance and zero-distance service management.

Yutong's localized service approach has already delivered measurable success. In Astana, Kazakhstan, the city's public transit operator manages 620 Yutong buses, including 120 EVs. Concerns over post-sale support were alleviated through Yutong's Overseas Service Package, which leverages smart diagnostics to predict faults, and slash operational costs. In Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Yutong's electric buses withstood extreme summer temperatures exceeding 40°C while maintaining stable performance. Tailored lifecycle solutions and round-the-clock technical support enabled Tashkent's transit authority to expand its EV fleet.

Yutong leverages decades of expertise in connectivity and new energy to deliver data-driven service solutions. By integrating global networks, advanced analytics, and intelligent platforms like LINK+, OVAS, and Intelligent Vehicle Cloud, it creates lifecycle-focused ecosystems that boost efficiency, innovation, and customer-centric excellence worldwide.

For more info, please visit https://en.yutong.com/.

