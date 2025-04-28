Rabbinical Committee: Mass Charedi Protest Planned Outside Parliament Against the 'Schools Bill 2025'

LONDON, April 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orthodox Jewish community is planning a major protest on Monday, 28th April at 2:30PM outside the Houses of Parliament, to voice deep concern over the proposed Schools Bill 2025, which is due for debate in the House of Lords later this week.

The Bill is widely seen as a direct threat to the longstanding freedom of religious communities in the United Kingdom.

A spokesperson for the RCTCC (Rabbinical Committee for Traditional Charedi Education) expressed grave concerns, stating:

"Should the Bill pass, we will be unable to comply with its requirements without breaching our Torah obligations. This is not a matter of personal choice but a matter of religious duty. Legislative change must not come at the expense of fundamental religious freedoms."

The spokesperson further warned:

"The Bill also sets a dangerous precedent by placing the state between parents and their children, undermining the right of families to educate their children according to their religious beliefs and traditions."

The protestors are urging all Honourable Members of the House of Lords, Members of Parliament, and all defenders of democratic freedom in Britain to reject this legislation.

They call upon influential voices across the political and public sphere to be fully informed of the grave damage this Bill would inflict upon religious communities across the UK, and to act decisively to prevent its passage.

Our heartfelt appeal is:

"We respectfully beseech His Majesty's Government to allow the Charedi community to continue its way of life without interference, preserving the cherished freedoms that have been upheld for generations. We urge the Government to maintain the status quo of religious liberty, tolerance, and acceptance which have long been the hallmarks of British democracy."

For further information, contact RCTCC: mail@rctcc.co.uk

