HIGHLIGHTS:
- Drilling at Zone 126 has intersected high-grade gold mineralisation in a position consistent with Benz's structural interpretation for a third high grade mineralised lens, returning 2m at 6.8g/t Au from 295m (GBZ014).
- The intercept is interpreted to represent the outer edge of the lens, with potential for mineralisation to thicken toward the core, a pattern observed in the two previously defined lenses at Zone 126.
- This result is highly encouraging and further validates the exploration model providing compelling encouragement ahead of drilling recommencement in late May, where this high-priority target will be the immediate focus.
- Significant scale confirmed between Icon and Apollo, with drilling returning an intercept of 220m at 0.37g/t Au from 181m (GBZ015), including 124m at 0.52g/t Au - highlighting the scale potential of the Glenburgh mineralised system.
- This wide zone of gold mineralisation sits directly within the strategic gap between the Icon and Apollo deposits, reinforcing the potential to define a continuous, large scale gold system. With the hole ending in mineralisation, the extent of the system remains wide open and highly prospective.
- Drill rig secured to recommence drilling in the later part of May 2025.
Figure 1 Long section view of Zone 126 with latest results in red. Previous results released by Benz on 6 November 2024 and 3 April 2025.
Figure 2 Plan view of Zone 126.
Figure 3 Plan view of the Icon-Apollo trend.
Benz CEO, Mark Lynch-Staunton, commented:
"Intersecting high-grade gold in positions consistent with Benz's structural interpretation for a third high grade mineralised lens is an exciting step for the team - it further supports our structural model and exploration strategy. We're eager to get the rig turning again in late May to follow this up.
"At the same time, the wide mineralised intercepts between Icon and Apollo highlight the true scale potential of the Glenburgh system. While high-grade discovery remains our priority, the emerging bulk mineralisation potential adds another layer of growth and flexibility.
"Our geologists are actively mapping across the untested northeast fold plunge targets, with the program set to continue unlocking new areas and building a strong pipeline of high-quality drill targets throughout the year. With the RC rig scheduled to return in late May, we are well positioned to maintain momentum and accelerate our exploration efforts.
"We firmly believe we are unlocking a genuine district-scale gold system at Glenburgh, with multi-million ounce potential - and we are only just getting started."
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2025) - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) (Benz or the Company) is pleased to announce encouraging results for an additional three holes being reported drilled as part of the cleansing requirements following its successful A$13.5 million capital raise.
These holes targeted extensions at the Zone 126 area and the gap zone between the Icon and Apollo deposits - and the results are highly promising.
At Zone 126, hole 14 has intersected mineralization suggesting the emergence of a potential third high-grade lens. Early logging and geochemistry confirm we are in the "gap zone" between existing lenses, similar to the gap between the first and second lenses where significant thick low grade gold was intersected but only intersected narrower high grade. This area will now be a major focus of the upcoming drill program, as we believe it could deliver additional high-grade ounces and materially grow the deposit footprint.
At Icon-Apollo, two step-out holes aimed to test the mineralized corridor between the two known deposits. Both successfully hit broad zones of low-grade mineralization. Notably, hole GBZ015 intersected 220 metres at 0.37g/t Au, ending in mineralization - one of the thickest intervals recorded on the project to date.
This new discovery highlights significant large-scale, low-grade potential complementing the high-grade lenses, offering two clear paths to growing the resource base.
An aggressive drill program is set to commence in May, targeting both high-grade and bulk-tonnage opportunities, and is expected to run for the remainder of the year. In parallel, detailed structural mapping is underway to refine future drill targeting and maximize exploration success.
Results for the remaining five holes from this phase are pending and will be reported as they become available.
This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Benz Mining Corp.
Qualified Person's Statement (NI 43-101)
The disclosure of scientific or technical information in this news release is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Dr Marat Abzalov. Dr Abzalov, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and member in good standing as a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (#202718). Dr Abzalov has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Dr Abzalov owns shares in Benz Mining Corp.
Historical Mineral Resource Estimates
All mineral resource estimates in respect of the Glenburgh Gold Project in this news release are considered to be "historical estimates" as defined under NI 43-101. These historical estimates are not considered to be current and are not being treated as such. These estimates have been prepared in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves prepared by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia (JORC Code) and have not been reported in accordance with NI 43-101. A qualified person (as defined in NI 43-101) (Qualified Person) has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources. A Qualified Person would need to review and verify the scientific information and conduct an analysis and reconciliation of historical data in order to verify the historical estimates as current mineral resources.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively Forward-Looking Information) as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding the exploration potential of the Glenburgh Gold Project and the anticipated benefits thereof, planned exploration and related activities on the Glenburgh Gold Project. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of such words and phrases or statements such as "anticipates", "complete", "become", "expects", "next steps", "commitments" and "potential", in relation to certain actions, events or results "could", "may", "will", "would", be achieved. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the accuracy and reliability of the Company's exploration thesis in respect of additional drilling at the Glenburgh Gold Project will be consistent with the Company's expectations based on available information; the Company will be able to raise additional capital as necessary; the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Company's Projects (including Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects) can be achieved; and the continuity of the price of gold and other metals, economic and political conditions, and operations.
Forward-Looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the early stage nature of the Company's exploration of the Glenburgh Gold Project, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. The Forward-Looking information in this news release is based on plans, expectations, and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.
Appendix 1: Collar Table. Coordinates system: GDA94/MGA Zone 50
|Hole number
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Max. Depth
|Dip
|Azimuth
|GBZ126_014
|414793
|7193831
|313
|402
|-70
|134
|GBZ126_015
|409893
|7191607
|284
|402
|-58
|160
|GBZ126_016
|409849
|7191705
|293
|384
|-65
|185
Appendix 2: Significant Intercepts Tables
High Grade Intercepts: A nominal 1 g/t Au lower cut off has been applied to results, with up to 3m internal dilution included.
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Au ppm
|Interval
|GBZ126_014
|295
|297
|6.81
|2
|GBZ126_015
|188
|194
|3.48
|6
|GBZ126_015
|239
|246
|1.55
|7
|GBZ126_015
|250
|252
|1.46
|2
|GBZ126_015
|303
|307
|2.52
|4
Bulk potential reported with a nominal 0.3 g/t Au lower cut off with no maximum internal dilution length applied. Included higher grade intervals are calculated using a 0.5g/t lower cut off with no maximum internal dilution length applied.
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Au ppm
|Interval
|Note
|GBZ126_014
|294
|396
|0.32
|102
|Including 33m @ 0.67g/t from 295m
|GBZ126_015
|181
|401
|0.37
|220
|Including 124m @ 0.52g/t from 183m
|GBZ126_016
|261
|292
|0.32
|31
|Including 11m @ 0.58g/t from 261m
|GBZ126_016
|342
|382
|0.42
|40
|Including 15m @ 0.58g/t from 351m
1 Indicated: 13.5Mt at 1.0g/t Au for 430.7koz; Inferred: 2.8Mt at 0.9g/t Au for 79.4koz. See Historical Mineral Resource Estimates, below
2 Indicated: 1.3Mt at 9.0g/t Au for 384koz; Inferred: 3.8Mt at 5.1g/t Au for 621koz
