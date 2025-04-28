Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - Atua AI (TUA), the decentralized AI-powered productivity platform, has scaled its XRP cryptocurrency infrastructure to boost financial automation and performance across Web3 ecosystems. This expansion enables faster, more cost-efficient AI-driven operations for users engaging in decentralized finance, asset management, and on-chain business activities.





Scaling intelligent finance for the decentralized future

With the upgraded XRP backbone, Atua AI's core modules-including Chat, Writer, and Classifier-can now interact with XRP Ledger-based transactions and smart contracts at greater speed and lower cost. This enhancement supports real-time payment execution, intelligent financial reporting, automated risk analysis, and yield optimization powered by AI insights.

Developers and enterprises can leverage the improved XRP integration to automate complex financial workflows, manage treasury operations, and streamline decentralized business processes. The infrastructure also allows AI models to securely validate, record, and analyze transactions with greater transparency across multichain systems.

Atua AI's continued focus on scaling infrastructure aligns with its mission to deliver intelligent, secure, and scalable solutions for the decentralized economy. By deepening its XRP integration, Atua AI advances the capabilities of AI-powered financial operations, helping users unlock new efficiencies in Web3 finance.

About Atua AI

Atua AI offers AI-powered productivity and creativity tools in the Web3 space. Its features include Chat, Writer, Imagine, Voiceover, and Classifier-all designed to empower users with intelligent, decentralized solutions for content creation, coding, analysis, and more.

