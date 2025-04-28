BioVersys AG / Key word(s): Conference

BioVersys to Host Virtual KOL Event to Discuss BV100 Phase 2 Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VABP) Study Against Carbapenem Resistant Acinetobacter on May 7, 2025



28.04.2025





Basel, Switzerland. April 28, 2025, 7am CET Event titled " BV100 Shows Survival Benefit in Phase 2 Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VABP) Study Against Carbapenem Resistant Acinetobacter. What Does that Mean for Patients? A Perspective from the US and from Asia "

Featuring Professor David Paterson and Dr. Andrew Shorr BioVersys AG, a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant ("MDR") bacteria, announced today that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET / 2:30PM CEST featuring Professor David Paterson (ADVANCE-ID, Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, National University of Singapore) and Dr. Andrew Shorr, MD, MPH, MBA (Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Georgetown University). To register, click here . Professor Paterson and Dr. Shorr will join company management to discuss the unmet need and current treatment landscape for carbapenem resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB) pneumonia. The event will review results from the Phase 2 study evaluating BV100 for the treatment of serious infections due to A. baumannii, demonstrating substantial survival benefit. BV100 is a novel formulation of rifabutin suitable for intravenous administration, with a recently discovered novel mode of action showing an active uptake of rifabutin into A. baumannii. A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. About Professor David Paterson Professor David Paterson is an Infectious Diseases Physician who has written more than 500 peer-reviewed publications, primarily in the field of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). He has a particular interest in multi-resistant Gram negative bacilli such as carbapenem resistant Acinetobacter. Past positions include Chief of Transplant Infectious Diseases at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and Director of the University of Queensland Centre for Clinical Research. Currently, he is Director of ADVANCE-ID (ADVANcing Clinical Evidence in Infectious Diseases), which is an Asian clinical trials network focusing on AMR. About Dr. Andrew Shorr, MD, MPH, MBA Dr. Andrew Shorr, MD, MPH, MBA is currently Head, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Medstar Washington Hospital Center and a Professor of Medicine at Georgetown University. He serves as the medical director for the Medical ICU and for Respiratory Therapy. He earned his undergraduate degree in Public Policy at Princeton University. He obtained his medical degree at the University of Virginia. He also holds an MPH from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA from the University of Virginia. He is finishing an MA in Ethics from the University of Chicago. He completed his training in internal medicine, pulmonary medicine, and critical care at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Dr. Shorr is a fellow of both the American College of Physicians and the American College of Chest Physician. His research focuses on issues related to severe pneumonia, health economics, and epidemiology. In addition to being a Fulbright Specialist, he has won multiple awards for his bedside teaching and his research. He has published over 350 articles on topics ranging from severe infection to health economics and is an internationally recognized expert on anti-infective drug development.

About BioVersys

BioVersys AG is a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant ("MDR") bacteria. Derived from the company's two internal technology platforms (TRIC and Ansamycin Chemistry), candidates are designed and developed to overcome resistance mechanisms, block virulence production and directly affect the pathogenesis of harmful bacteria towards the identification of new treatment options in the antimicrobial and microbiome fields. This enables BioVersys to address the high unmet medical need for new treatments against life-threatening resistant bacterial infections and bacteria-exacerbated chronic inflammatory microbiome disorders. The company's most advanced research and development programs address nosocomial infections of Acinetobacter baumannii (BV100, Phase 3 ready), and tuberculosis (alpibectir, Phase 2a, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and a consortium of the University of Lille, France). BioVersys is located in the biotech hub of Basel, Switzerland. BioVersys contact

Hernan Levett, CFO

For Media: media@bioversys.com

www.bioversys.com



