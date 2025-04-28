Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Forge Resources (WKN: A40AT2) durchbricht die 1 CAD-Marke - 300?% Rallye entfacht neue Dynamik!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.04.2025 07:06 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Introducing Reversec: Shaping the future of offensive cybersecurity

Finanznachrichten News

New company unites decades of experience to deliver consulting services grounded in pioneering research

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reversec launches today as a new name in cybersecurity consulting, dedicated to helping businesses overcome their most complex security challenges. Formerly known as the Consulting unit of WithSecure, Reversec focuses on turning pioneering research into practical solutions that help organizations stay ahead of threats.

Reversec_Logo

With an emphasis on offensive, proactive, strategies, Reversec ensures businesses are prepared to tackle evolving security risks. By combining deep industry experience with a commitment to continuous research, Reversec delivers straightforward and effective services that not only protect but also strengthen its clients' operations.

Launching Reversec as a new company allows us to focus on being a nimble, research-led cybersecurity consultancy with an aim to redefine offensive security" said Scott Reininga, Executive Vice President of Reversec. "We adopt a hacker mindset, simulating the tactics and strategies used by cybercriminals so we can turn complex security challenges into clear solutions and make cybersecurity a strategic advantage for our clients."

Reversec unites expertise from leading names in the cybersecurity world, including MWR Infosecurity, F-Secure, WithSecure, nSense, and Inverse Path. With over three decades of combined experience, the team brings unmatched knowledge to help organizations build stronger defenses and reduce risks. Reversec is also committed to openly sharing its expertise with clients and the wider community, encouraging informed decisions about security.

For more details about Reversec, visit www.reversec.com.

About Reversec

At Reversec, we help organizations tackle their most complex cybersecurity challenges. Our offensive-driven consulting services ensure our clients stay ahead of emerging threats.

Continuous research is at the core of what we do. We believe true protection comes from investing in pioneering security research and translating those insights into practical, real-world solutions for our customers.

We openly share our research and expertise with you, and the wider community, to help make informed decisions about security. Our research findings provide the rationale behind our recommendations, ensuring you understand and trust our approach.

Our vision is to be the leading global provider of offensive-driven consulting services. With some of the industry's brightest minds, we've helped organizations worldwide strengthen their defenses and mitigate cyber risks.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2671514/Reversec_Logo.jpg

Media Contact

Kelly Friend
kelly.friend@reversec.com
+44 (0)7880 488357

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-reversec-shaping-the-future-of-offensive-cybersecurity-302437610.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.