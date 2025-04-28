PriceHubble launches its new AI Agents Suite, leading residential real estate into a new era

LONDON, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceHubble--Europe's leading provider of property data solutions--is strengthening its position as a leader in AI by merging generative AI and automation, with its own extensive database of residential real estate data, and, launching a novel suite of real-estate-powered AI Agents.

This launch is a significant step in PriceHubble's AI-first strategy and is a leap forward in the finance and real estate industries at large.

The AI Agents Suite is the first of its kind. It brings together PriceHubble's trusted real estate data, task automation and generative AI. The suite comprises of: PriceHubble Companion for client engagement, PriceHubble Copilot for workflow tasks and PriceHubble Analyst for market research.

PriceHubble's AI Agents enable finance and real estate professionals to offer round-the-clock, integrated, premium experiences. This will notably increase customer engagement and accelerate productivity.

Leading a strategic shift in the industry

The introduction of AI agents to the industry offers a game-changing advantage for real estate and finance professionals to leverage: "AI agents are simply the natural next step for both us and the industry: what we achieved with our AI Agents Suite is the next innovation for the market." said Stefan Heitmann, CEO and founder of PriceHubble, "Our belief has always been that precise and transparent data, combined with beautifully designed and customisable solutions, is the ultimate formula for delivering exceptional customer experiences, boost advisor productivity and deliver return on investment in the finance and real estate sector."

Designed for real estate and finance professionals

PriceHubble's suite of AI Agents stands out in the market as the first solution to directly address the challenges and needs of players working across the real estate value chain, including banking institutions, mortgage lenders, insurance providers, real estate agencies and platforms, as well as investors and developers. The suite includes:

PriceHubble Companion: A light-touch, always-on digital presence that delivers personalised property insights, builds property dashboards and offers advice - transforming real estate into an engaging touchpoint. PriceHubble Copilot: An agent embedded into workflows to help execute tasks quickly and accurately. From valuing a property, preparing a pitch, drafting valuation reports, responding to client inquiries to managing complex underwriting processes. PriceHubble Analyst: Built to accelerate the research process-exploring property trends, interpreting market dynamics, and generating clear, data-backed insights and reports.

Every agent can be customised and integrated to meet a customer's unique demands, from matching tone and brand to slotting into any internal workflow.

Built to create value and deliver real business impact

PriceHubble's AI agents deliver measurable performance from day one and are built with a focus on two key drivers:

Customer engagement at scale: Hyper-personalised, proactive interactions around property enhance the end customer experience, and,

Hyper-personalised, proactive interactions around property enhance the end customer experience, and, Workforce productivity: Automating complex, data-intensive tasks frees up professionals to focus on high-value, strategic work.

PriceHubble's Chief Product Officer, Loeiz Bourdic, expands on this by adding: "We're not building general-purpose chatbots-we're delivering agentic solutions that drive performance where it matters most. Every insight is grounded in curated, reliable property data and adapted to our customers' unique needs. That's what makes this a game-changer."

Select AI agents are now in closed preview for specific use cases, with broader availability later this year. Reach out to learn more.

About PriceHubble

PriceHubble is a European B2B company that builds innovative digital solutions for the financial and real estate industries based on property valuations and market insights. Leveraging big data, cutting-edge analytics and great visualisation, our property performance system brings a new level of transparency to the market, enabling their customers to make real estate and investment decisions based on the most accurate data-driven insights (such as valuations, market analyses, value forecasts, building simulations or energy performance insights) and enhance the dialogue with end consumers. PriceHubble's digital solutions are designed to help all players across the entire real estate value chain (banks, asset managers, developers, property managers and real estate agents). PriceHubble is already active in 11 countries (Switzerland, France, Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Japan, the Netherlands, Belgium, Czech Republic, Slovakia and the United States) and employs more than 200 people worldwide.

Contact PriceHubble

Camille Charlier

Head of Corporate Communications

camille.charlier@pricehubble.com

+491708091185

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2672632/PriceHubble_Infographic.jpg

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2672631/PriceHubble_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pricehubble-launches-its-new-ai-agents-suite-leading-residential-real-estate-into-a-new-era-302437509.html