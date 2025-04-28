Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC ("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

28 April 2025

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis;

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on Monday, 31 March 2025, which was announced on Tuesday, 1 April 2025, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the half year ended 31 March 2025.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the EU Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the half year ended 31 March 2025, expected to be on or after 29 May 2025.

