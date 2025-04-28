Stockholm, 28 April 2025 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the B-shares of Inission AB (ticker: INISS B) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Inission AB is a small cap company within the Industrials sector. It was listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in 2015. Inission is the 15th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2025, and the 142nd company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Markets to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years.

Inission is a full-service provider of customized manufacturing services and products in advanced industrial electronics and mechanics. Inission's offerings are divided into two business areas: EMS, contract manufacturing of electronic and mechanical products under the Inission brand, and OEM, power electronics and systems under the Enedo brand. Inission operates in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Italy, the USA, and Tunisia.

"I want to extend a big thank you to all Inission employees who made this possible. Many extra hours and a great deal of dedication have gone into elevating us to the level required by the main market. I would also like to thank our external advisors for their valuable support throughout the process. Today, we stand stronger than ever - as a more robust, stable, and trustworthy company," says Fredrik Berghel, CEO of Inission AB.

"We are excited to welcome Inission to Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market. This major milestone highlights their dedication to growth and innovation. Since their initial listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in 2015, they have made remarkable progress. We look forward to supporting their continued success, while gaining greater visibility on our Main Market," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings of Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.



