2025-04-28T06:45:28ZSuspensionAt Trading Venue FNSEDue to OtherOngoing:TrueComments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books will be flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel +468 405 60 00, or email iss@nasdaq.comIssuer: Polyplank AB, LEI: 54930074JF89HQZ5DW64Instrument:POLY SE0005569290The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified.