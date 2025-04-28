New research from Germany has shown how improving top-cell transparency and performance remains key to the commercialization of tandem perovskite-silicon solar cells, as well as for all other types of tandem devices. The analysis demonstrated, in particular, that the top cell must achieve higher single-cell efficiency to compensate for reduced transparency. A researcher in Germany has analyzed how top-cell transparency levels may affect bottom-cell performance in stacked tandem solar cells and has found that imperfect transmission not only impacts the bottom cell but also the top cell itself in ...

