ILIKOS Consulting Group Accelerates International Growth with New Greek Subsidiary

PAPHOS, Cyprus, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ILIKOS Consulting Group, a leader in commercial strategy, BD and corporate development solutions for Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and life-science companies proudly announces the launch of its new subsidiary in Greece. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to expanding its international footprint and enhancing its portfolio of business solutions.

Responding to increased demand and positive growth results, this expansion enables the firm to better serve existing clients and cultivate new partnerships within the emerging clinical research ecosystem in Greece. The subsidiary will leverage ILIKOS's proven expertise in commercial strategy, business and corporate development activities within the clinical research industry.

"We are thrilled to extend our presence into Greece, reflecting our dedication to promoting local talent and innovation ," stated Elias Sayias, Founder and CEO of ILIKOS Consulting Group. "This expansion aligns with our growth strategy and reinforces our commitment to empowering our Clients and community alike to achieve their growth objectives."

Greece is experiencing a dynamic transformation in its business ecosystem, marked by robust economic growth, a flourishing startup scene, and significant investments in key sectors. Headquartered in Athens, the new subsidiary will integrate seamlessly into this vibrant business environment. The expansion is anticipated to create valuable employment opportunities and promote economic absorption of a highly educated workforce by enabling access to attractive career pathways.

About ILIKOS Consulting Group

ILIKOS Consulting Group offers flexible, adaptive and highly personalized services to Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and lifescience companies. Its specialty lies in developing and executing highly effective commercial & business development strategies while addressing challenges such as: cost, quality, consistency and alignment with market dynamics.

