Merck KGaA has finalized its acquisition of US biotech firm SpringWorks Therapeutics for approximately $3.9 billion, paying $47 per share in cash. This represents a 5% premium over SpringWorks' closing price last Friday and a 26% premium compared to average prices before initial market rumors surfaced in February. The strategic move aims to strengthen Merck's cancer medication portfolio and expand its presence in the crucial US market. The Darmstadt-based pharmaceutical giant is responding to declining sales momentum in key medications and looming patent expirations that have put the company under pressure to rejuvenate its product pipeline.

Strategic Portfolio Expansion

SpringWorks brings valuable assets to Merck's healthcare division, including OGSIVEO, considered the standard therapy for desmoid tumors, and GOMEKLI, which received FDA approval in February for certain neurofibromatosis patients. The company specializes in developing treatments for rare cancers and genetic disorders - an emerging field with significant growth potential. Merck expects these medications to contribute immediately to revenue and boost earnings per share by 2027. Despite this substantial investment, financed through existing cash reserves and new debt, Merck's management indicates they maintain financial flexibility for future acquisitions while preserving their strong investment-grade rating.

