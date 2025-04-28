Nitro Games Oyj: Interim report January - March 2025

Interim Report

28 April 2025 at 09:00 (EEST)

JANUARY - MARCH 2025

Revenues (Jan - Mar): 2,434 KEUR (2,674 KEUR).

EBITDA: 416 KEUR (599 KEUR).

EBIT: 87 KEUR (159 KEUR).

Net result: 58 KEUR (107 KEUR).

Earnings per share (EPS) 0,0 (0.0).

Cash and cash equivalents: 1,090 KEUR, and 1,412 KEUR of short-term receivables (31 March 2025).

(Unless otherwise stated, the comparison figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year.)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING JANUARY- MARCH 2025

Netflix has cancelled the unannounced game project with Nitro Games.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

No post-period events.

OTHER EVENTS

Nitro Games released a public demo of Autogun Heroes: Supercharged.

Nitro Games announced a new game Pistolo launching at Pistolo.com.

Nitro Games delivered a new action shooter game for an iGaming platform.

Report highlights

"We've had an eventful start to the year. We succeeded in making good progress with our game portfolio, while at the same time we also faced some setbacks in our B2B service business. Thanks to our portfolio strategy and our ability to adapt quickly to changes, we maintained financial stability and delivered yet another profitable quarter. Our revenues came in at EUR 2.4 million, and our EBITDA landed at EUR 0.4 million, both approximately EUR 0.2 million less than in Q1 last year. We now continue forward with our plan for the year as we seek to grow our game portfolio, expand to new platforms, and use the momentum we've built to create increasing long-term value. We are also actively working on new B2B opportunities and see strong demand in the category of Action & Shooter games from potential new partners. I'm excited to see Nitro reaching new heights in 2025 as we approach several exciting milestones." says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO of Nitro Games

Webcast with Teleconference, Q1 / 2025

The Company will do a presentation after the release of the report. Participants can join this presentation via a Webcast. Participants can send questions to the presenters via email below.

28 April 2025 09:30 (Europe/Stockholm)

Language: English

Activity: Webcast

Webcast: https://nitro-games.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025

Questions via email: info@nitrogames.com

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

Nitro Games in brief:

Nitro Games is a game developer and publisher, backed by a multinational team of gaming professionals with expertise spanning game development, publishing, and live operations. Specializing in action and shooter games, Nitro Games is dedicated to creating high-quality experiences for a global audience. With recent titles like Autogun Heroes and NERF: Superblast, the company has built a strong portfolio of engaging and innovative games. Nitro Games also has a proven history of collaborating with leading brands and companies, offering tailored development and publishing services to select partners.

Nitro Games' shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.nitrogames.com

Finnish Business ID: FI21348196

