Sunora has unveiled new grid-connected and hybrid inverters at the RenewX 2025 clean energy trade show in Chennai, India. From pv magazine India Sunora has presented its new solar inverters at RenewX 2025. Its new offering, the SUN-10HL-G4, is a 15 kW three-phase grid-connected inverter designed for commercial solar applications. The inverter handles a maximum input DC voltage of 1,000 V. The maximum power point tracking (MPPT) voltage range, or the voltage range over which the solar inverter extracts the maximum power from the solar panels, is 200 V to 850 V DC. The IP66-rated inverter measures ...

