Cycuria Therapeutics Launches with the Formation of a Distinguished Advisory Board and Significant Public Grant Funding

Cycuria aims to revolutionise treatment of hard-to-treat blood cancers with a first-in-class protein-based therapeutic approach specifically targeting both tumour cells and tumour stem cells

Advisory Board unites distinguished experts in corporate strategy, clinical haemato-oncology, protein engineering and early-stage drug discovery and development

Grant funding secured from innovation-supporting Austrian government bodies FFG and AWS

GRAZ, Austria, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cycuria Therapeutics (Cycuria), a preclinical stage biotechnology company pioneering breakthrough protein-based targeted therapies for haematological cancers, today announces the formation of a distinguished Advisory Board and successful approval of grant funding from two leading Austrian national funding organisations, the FFG (Forschungs Förderungs Gesellschaft) and the AWS (Austria Wirtschaftsservice Gesellschaft mbH). The grant funding follows an initial Seed investment from Wieland Capital (WPMB GmbH), a Munich-based family office.

Founded by scientists from the Medical University of Graz, Technical University of Munich and University of Heidelberg, Cycuria is developing novel biologics which selectively target both tumour cells and tumour stem cells, while preserving the creation of healthy new blood cells.

Its lead asset, CUR-101, is a novel protein-based targeted therapy for acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). The therapeutic rationale underlying Cycuria's approach holds significant potential beyond its current focus on AML, potentially extending to other blood cancers as well as hard-to-treat solid cancers.

The newly formed Advisory Board is comprised of world-renowned experts across haemato-oncology, protein biochemistry, drug development, and corporate strategy.

Dr. Nisit Khandelwal, CEO & Co-Founder of Cycuria, said: "Since the company's inception we have worked to put together an illustrious group of academic leaders and industry heavyweights whose deep expertise will be instrumental in shaping our future research and clinical development plans. We would like to thank FFG and AWS, whose financial support will allow us to move one step closer to delivering transformative therapies for patients suffering from hard-to-treat blood cancers."

Melissa Simon, Partner at Wieland Capital, said: "That Cycuria has been able to put together such a top-level Advisory Board, early in its development, is testament to the transformational potential of its technology. Wieland Capital is also delighted that the Company has obtained significant grant funding from two leading Austrian government bodies."

Extensive preclinical research demonstrates CUR-101 has the potential to become a breakthrough AML treatment, providing patients not only with a durable response but also with a significantly improved safety profile compared to current treatment options, thus meeting a significant unmet need. CUR-101 is a proprietary, first-in-class engineered protein that selectively targets and eliminates immature cancer cells and their progenitor leukaemic stem cells (LSCs), while preserving the viability and function of healthy haematopoietic stem cells.

AWS is the Austrian government's development bank, providing financial support to foster innovation and entrepreneurship for Austrian start-ups. The FFG Life Science Grant is a non-dilutive funding programme from the Austrian government that supports and strengthens innovative R&D projects in biotechnology and life sciences to accelerate development.

Cycuria's leadership team and Advisory Board comprises:

Dr. Nisit Khandelwal, CEO & Co-Founder: Over 13 years of experience in translational immune oncology and drug discovery. Founder and former CTO/Managing Director of iOmx Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech that successfully raised over €120 million in venture financing.

Prof. Dr. Philipp J. Jost, Inventor & Co-Founder: Expert in oncology and haematology, translational medical science and clinical trials, with a career spanning 20+ years. Professor of Clinical Oncology and Director of the Clinical Department of Oncology and the Palliative Care Unit at the Medical University of Graz, Austria.

John Haurum, M.D., D.Phil: Biotech expert and seasoned board member, currently Chairman of Solid Therapeutics and Synklino, who also holds non-executive director positions in MC2 Therapeutics, Neophore, and Saniona. Previously CEO of F-star and CSO of Symphogen.

Dr. Bertolt Kreft: Over 25 years' experience in cancer drug discovery with an excellent understanding of the entire R&D process from target validation through lead discovery/optimisation, non-clinical and early clinical development. Served as VP Immuno-Oncology at Bayer (2009 to 2020) and currently CSO of Bright Peak Therapeutics.

Prof. Dr. Andrew Wei: World renowned clinical haematologist at the Peter MacCallum Centre and the Royal Melbourne Hospital in Melbourne, Australia. Areas of expertise include acute myeloid leukaemia, new therapeutic targets and development of clinical trials focused on targeting measurable residual disease and TP53 mutation.

Prof. Dr. Felix Wieland: A distinguished biochemist with a career marked by groundbreaking contributions to molecular biology and biochemistry.

Prof. Dr. Walter Nickel: Professor of Biochemistry at Heidelberg University. Known for the elucidation of the mechanism of the unconventional secretory pathway of Fibroblast Growth Factor 2 (FGF2), a potent cell survival factor involved in tumour-induced angiogenesis.

About Cycuria Therapeutics

Cycuria Therapeutics is a preclinical-stage oncology startup based in Graz, Austria, founded by scientists from the Medical University of Graz, TU Munich and the University of Heidelberg. We are pioneering a novel protein-based targeted therapy for haematological cancers and beyond.

Our approach selectively targets tumour cells and tumour stem cells while preserving healthy haematopoiesis and overall physiology. This enables durable efficacy with a significantly improved safety profile compared to current treatment options, as demonstrated in preclinical animal models and patient-derived disease models.

By combining excellent tolerability with long-lasting efficacy, our novel therapeutic strategy aims to address significant unmet needs in cancer treatment, offering a new solution where conventional therapies have fallen short.

For more information, visit: https://cycuria.com/

About acute myeloid leukaemia (AML)

AML is a rapidly progressive disease of the haematopoietic system, characterised by abnormal growth of immature white blood cells in the bone marrow. Despite advancements in treatment, AML remains a significant clinical challenge, with high relapse rates and poor long-term survival, especially in older patients and those with high-risk mutations. Current therapies, including chemotherapy and stem cell transplantation, are often associated with severe side effects and high relapse rates. AML has a high incidence rate, especially in those over 60 years old, with around 200,000 new cases of AML diagnosed globally every year. Just one in five AML patients survive longer than three years after diagnosis.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cycuria-therapeutics-launches-with-the-formation-of-a-distinguished-advisory-board-and-significant-public-grant-funding-302438596.html