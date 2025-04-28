Time Off, Smooth On: Ulike Launches Exclusive May Day Holiday Offer

LONDON, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This May Day, Ulike invites consumers to turn their time off into a moment of self-care with an exclusive offer on their advanced IPL hair removal devices - including the Air 10, its most advanced IPL hair removal device yet. Designed to deliver salon-worthy results from the comfort of home, the Air 10 empowers users to reclaim their time and enjoy long-lasting smoothness with ease and confidence.

With this campaign, Ulike celebrates the luxury of time - time saved, time enjoyed, and time spent on what truly matters. By eliminating the need for salon visits, the Air 10 empowers users to take control of their beauty routines and experience professional-grade hair reduction on their own schedule - the perfect upgrade for a well-deserved long weekend.

Ulike Air 10: Professional Results, Zero Downtime

With cutting-edge features that prioritise efficiency, safety, and comfort, the Air 10 ensures a smooth, virtually pain-free experience while saving you valuable time:

Ice Cooling: Ulike's patented cooling technology keeps skin at a soothing temperature for a virtually painless experience.

Dual Lights: Unlike traditional IPL devices, the Air 10 boasts two light sources, expanding the treatment area by 18% and delivering 57% greater energy output.

SkinSensor: Advanced skin tone detection ensures the safest treatment possible by auto-adjusting power levels.

Limited-Time May Day Holiday Offer

To mark the occasion, Ulike is offering an exclusive May Day discount on all their IPL hair removal devices. From 1 to 11 May, customers can enjoy 15% off sitewide, with an additional 10% reduction using code ULIKELOVE10 at checkout on Ulike's official website and Amazon.

About Ulike:

Since 2013, Ulike has harnessed the power of clinical technology to produce luxurious, nearly-painless, and cost-effective IPL at-home hair removal devices. UKCA/CE-approved, clinically tested, and dermatologist-recommended, Ulike devices feature the latest IPL and Sapphire Ice Cooling technologies, providing an excellent alternative to laser treatment for long-lasting hair removal from head to toe. Since its inception, the brand has grown into a global leader in IPL at-home beauty devices, with over 7 million units sold across 17 countries and regions worldwide. As a beauty-tech innovator, Ulike allocates thirty percent of its annual profits to research and development, securing over 600 global patents and achieving international success.

