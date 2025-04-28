Bert Thin Films has developed a copper paste for solar cell manufacturing that keeps the copper from oxidizing during the air-firing process while at the same time avoiding it to make direct contact with the silicon. The new product can be used in existing production lines and with different cell configurations. US-based startup Bert Thin Films, Inc. (BFT) has developed a new front-side copper metallization paste for solar cell manufacturing. "Our CuBert copper-based paste can be integrated into existing manufacturing lines and be formulated to work with the Laser Enhanced Contact Optimization ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...