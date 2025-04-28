Badael: DZRT Joins The Ring to Deliver a Knockout Blow to Smoking at Eubank Jr vs Benn Fight

Through its sponsorship of The Ring Magazine

LONDON, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the weekend, the UK fight scene welcomed a bold new contender as Saudi Arabia's first locally produced nicotine pouch brand, DZRT, made a high-profile appearance at the highly anticipated Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Developed by Badael, Saudi Arabia's leading tobacco-free company, DZRT stepped into the spotlight with a high-impact fan activation, reinforcing its mission to help more people quit smoking for good.

The activation, delivered in partnership with The Ring Magazine, invited boxing fans to engage with DZRT's mission to create a smoke-free future through an immersive experience in and around the stadium. Inside the stadium's Fan Zone, a branded boxing machine challenged fans to "Knock Smoking Out," a high-energy call to action where participants tested their punch power after signing the DZRT pledge to quit. Top scorers walked away with branded gloves, exclusive merchandise, and bragging rights.

Additionally, as part of its "Fighting Smoking" activation, DZRT captured the energy of the night through quick-fire interviews with fans. From quitting stories to fight predictions, the conversations spotlighted real people, real choices, and a growing shift away from smoking.

This campaign is anchored in a powerful call to action: Join the Winning Fight - a message that frames quitting smoking as a moment of strength and solidarity, not sacrifice, and positions quitting as a personal victory.

Tolga Sezer, CEO of Badael, said: "Boxing demands focus, resilience, and strength - the very mindset it takes to quit smoking. With this activation, we invited fans to channel that same energy into a fight that really matters."

With over 6 million smokers in the UK, the government has expressed its ambition to go smoke free in England by 2030.

Designed for adult users (18+), DZRT products are made from high-purity, pharma-grade nicotine and high-quality ingredients, offering a less harmful alternative to smoking. Proudly manufactured in Saudi Arabia, the pouches are tobacco-free and available in a variety of flavors. The activation reflects DZRT's broader mission to help one million smokers quit by 2028, which aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals to improve quality of life. To date, hundreds of thousands of smokers have already either partially or entirely switched to DZRT. By working closely with national stakeholders, Badael is taking an active role in shaping policies and initiatives that drive meaningful public health outcomes.

This appearance in the UK marks an important moment of global visibility for DZRT, using sport and cultural moments to drive conversation, awareness, and action around smoking cessation.

About Badael

Badael began operations in 2023, focusing on developing and producing innovative alternatives to reduce smoking rates and encourage people to live healthier lives, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 Quality of Life Program.

For more information on Badael and DZRT, please visit: www.dzrt.com and badaelcompany.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674261/DZRT_x_The_Ring_Magazine.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674262/DZRT_x_The_Ring_Magazine.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674237/5289006/DZRT_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dzrt-joins-the-ring-to-deliver-a-knockout-blow-to-smoking-at-eubank-jr-vs-benn-fight-302439314.html