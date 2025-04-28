Anzeige
Montag, 28.04.2025
Trump vs. China: Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet Global Tactical Metals den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
PR Newswire
28.04.2025 10:06 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The future of mobility is happening at MOVE in London this June

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's #1 converged mobility event returns to ExCeL, London on 18-19 June, uniting the global mobility ecosystem for 2 days.

MOVE provides an unparalleled opportunity for every vertical within the ecosystem to come together, learn, innovate, do business, and push boundaries.

The event brings together the world's leading mobility players from over 80 countries, forming the ultimate meeting place for automakers, battery manufacturers, transport operators, investors, fleet managers, autonomous companies and more.

Why attend 6-7 events a year when you can attend one?

With 4,000+ attendees, 500+ speakers, 150+ sponsors and exhibitors, 200+ start-ups and premium content across 20 stages, you can't afford to miss out.

OUR 20 STAGES:

Day One

  • Business Models
  • MaaS
  • Intelligent Infrastructure
  • Fleets & Commercial Vehicles
  • Regulation, Liability & ESG
  • Tech Data Innovation
  • Energy & Charging
  • Autonomous Vehicles
  • Commerce

Day Two

  • Micromobility
  • MaaS II
  • Bus & Public Transport
  • Fleets & Commercial Vehicles
  • Electric Vehicles II
  • Tech Data Innovation
  • Energy & Charging
  • Battery Tech
  • Connectivity

TESTIMONIALS:

"This is one of my favourite conferences across mobility. I feel like I get my finger on the pulse here."
Aon

"The show is great, the number of people here and the number of exhibitors is wild. I'm really impressed by the amazing number of start-ups that have some really neat innovation."
NVIDIA

"The MOVE event is a great event to bring awareness to the public. There are so many ecosystem players in this event to talk to and find opportunity to collaborate with."
Pony.ai

"Here we get to meet so many different people from different industries."
NIO

SPEAKERS:

  • Tony Han, Founder, Chair & CEO, WeRide
  • Wen Han, Founder, Chair & CEO, Windrose
  • Helen Pan, General Manager & Board of Directors, Baidu
  • Magnus Östberg, Chief Software Officer, Mercedes-Benz AG
  • Isbrand Ho, Former MD, BYD Europe and Senior Consultant, BYD
  • Henry Bzeih, Chief Software Officer, Ampere
  • Dr. James Peng, Co-Founder and CEO, Pony.ai
  • Celina Mikolajczak, Chief Battery Technology Officer, Lyten
  • Marcus Welz, CEO, Hyundai Connected Mobility GmbH
  • Andy Palmer, Chair, Pod Point
  • Dong Su Kim, CEO, LG Technology Ventures
  • Arnaud Julien, Chief Innovation, Data and Digital Officer, Keolis
  • Karl Deppen, Board Member, Daimler Truck
  • Gavin Jackson, CEO, Oxa
  • Pierre Pomper, Chief Commercial Officer, Einride Autonomous Technologies
  • Fathi Tlatli, President Global Sector Auto-Mobility, DHL
  • Andrew Cornelia, CEO, Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging
  • Jeroen van Tilburg, CEO, IONITY
  • Thijs Meijling, Head of NIO Europe Business, NIO
  • Stephan Jannis, SVP Supply - Rechargeable Battery Materials, Umicore
  • Katharina Uribe, SVP, Automotive & New Mobility, Kuehne + Nagel
  • Claudia Barthle, Head of Global Sales, Progressive Mobility, Bosch
  • Damian Oton, CCO, Motability Operations

SPONSORS:

Diamond
Michelin
Stellantis Ventures
Motability Operations Ltd.
Robert Bosch GmbH

Platinum
Autel Europe
Allianz Partners
Dassault Systèmes
Ekoenergetyka-Polska S.A.
EY
Hogan Lovells

VIP Speaker Dinner
Car Connectivity Consortium

Gold
Ekimetrics
elvah GmbH
HiveMQ
Kempower
LCP Delta
Nokia
Valtech Mobility GmbH
Volteras

Silver
Aufinity
Webfleet
E-Mobility-Rentals
endava
Imagry
Mobilisights
Tata Communications
Vodafone
Wrisk

MEDIA RESOURCES:

Press/media have exclusive access to the press lounge which will be covered with a backdrop for interview filming.
Cable access will be supplied.
Press attends the event for free and can bring any number of colleagues.

MOVE GROOVE:

Everyone knows the best networking happens after hours so join us for a night to remember as we kick out the jams at the MOVE afterparty!
There is no funkier nor groovier party in mobility.
The MOVE GROOVE lets you kick back and network in a less formal setting.

https://www.terrapinn.com/exhibition/move

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-future-of-mobility-is-happening-at-move-in-london-this-june-302438386.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
