Germany's IBC Solar has developed two new mounting systems for rooftop and facade PV installations: the WallFix system, made of aluminum and stainless steel, and the AeroFix G3. 1, designed for modules up to 3 square meters. German PV product distributor and manufacturer IBC Solar announced two new mounting systems, one for facade and the other for rooftop PV installations. The two new solutions - IBC WallFix and IBC AeroFix G3. 1 - will be officially presented in early May at Intersolar Europe. "With IBC WallFix, IBC SOLAR has now developed an in-house mounting system for its customers that ...

