TOKEN2049 Dubai Hits 15,000-Ticket Sell-Out - Largest Crypto Gathering of 2025

DUBAI, UAE, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TOKEN2049, the world's premier crypto conference, has officially sold out ahead of the event, with 15,000 participants setting a new attendance record for 2025. From 30 April - 1 May 2025, TOKEN2049 Dubai will host a landmark roster featuring Binance Founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization Eric Trump.

They will be joined by more than 200 other founders, investors, builders and policymakers - including Balaji Srinivasan (The Network State), Raoul Pal (Co-Founder and CEO, Real Vision), Star Xu (Founder, OKX), Richard Teng (CEO, Binance), Paolo Ardoino (CEO, Tether), Arthur Hayes (CIO, Maelstrom), Jeremy Allaire (Co-Founder and CEO, Circle).

Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049, commented: "We're excited to be welcoming 15,000 attendees to TOKEN2049 Dubai this week, with more than 80% flying in from around the world. The global crypto industry has truly gathered in Dubai for TOKEN2049 Week, with over 500 side events happening across the city. We've curated an incredible programme featuring the industry's most influential voices, alongside immersive activations and a citywide experience. I'm proud of our team, who have spent over a year bringing this vision to life. We can't wait to open our doors on Wednesday and showcase everything we've built."

Redefining the way tech innovators connect, TOKEN2049 will transform Madinat Jumeirah into an immersive festival experience, where attendees can soar above the venue on an 18-meter zipline, plunge into ice baths, recharge with protein shakes and IV drips, and scale a colossal outdoor climbing wall - all while engaging with the industry's most influential profiles. More than just a conference, the Dubai edition's record attendance shows how TOKEN2049 has created a biannual convergence point for the global crypto industry.

To close the week, attendees will celebrate at AFTER 2049, the official TOKEN2049 Dubai closing party, at Be Beach Dubai on Friday, 2 May. Featuring a state-of-the-art spatial audio-visual setup, the multisensory celebration will be headlined by iconic DJ Seth Troxler and acclaimed electronic duo Monkey Safari. A limited number of tickets are still available here .

TOKEN2049 Dubai Title Sponsors include OKX - a leading technology company building a decentralized future; Binance - the largest crypto exchange by trading volume and users; BloFin - a global, secure, and user-first platform for premium futures trading; Spacecoin - a decentralized internet satellite network using blockchain technology for global connectivity; MEXC - a global exchange known as "Your Easiest Way to Crypto;" KuCoin: Shaping the Future of Crypto, and Mesh - the first global crypto payments network.

The full list of TOKEN2049 Dubai speakers can be found here .

About TOKEN2049

TOKEN2049 is a global Web3 event series, organised semi-annually in Singapore and Dubai, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is the preeminent meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, builders, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry.

