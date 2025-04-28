Key appointment to support company in scaling biorepository and stability storage operations

Astoriom, a global leader in the R&D sample stability and biorepository storage industry, today announced the appointment of Ryan Smith as Global Head of Sales. He will build on the strong foundation already in place to further scale Astoriom's portfolio of sample stability storage, biorepository storage, disaster protection and recovery, as well as sample storage equipment and validation services. Ryan's appointment demonstrates the company's commitment to its evolving commercial strategy and continued expansion in key markets worldwide, enabling scientists to safeguard the integrity and viability of their valuable sample assets to advance their research.

Ryan has over two decades of experience leading global commercial teams in life sciences to deliver revenue growth, optimize commercial processes, and scale global operations. His experience as a senior global sales leader has been in outsourced biorepository services and automated sample storage and cryogenic capital equipment, serving the biopharmaceutical, biotech and academic research industries. Most recently, Ryan led the global sales team at Azenta Life Sciences (formerly Brooks Life Sciences). Prior to this, his work focused on nanotechnology at Agilent/Keysight Technologies and RHK Technologies.

Ryan's appointment to Global Head of Sales comes at a time of significant growth and expansion for Astoriom in North America and Europe. His knowledge of automated sample storage, specimen management, and the regulatory demands in R&D and manufacturing environments further strengthens Astoriom's ability to support its scientific research and product development customers, and to assist them in navigating complex regulatory compliance and business growth challenges. Ryan has a B.S. in Human Biology with a minor in Business Administration from the University of Indianapolis.

Lori A. Ball, CEO, Astoriom, said: "We're committed to investing in world-class leadership to deliver exceptional service, innovation, and global scalability. Ryan's appointment as Global Head of Sales marks a pivotal moment in Astoriom's growth trajectory. He brings a deep understanding of the unique demands of R&D, regulatory compliance, and expanding biopharma operations. Having delivered record growth across specimen management, capital equipment and outsourced services, his leadership will be instrumental in driving Astoriom's global commercial strategy and reinforces our readiness for accelerated growth and market leadership."

Ryan Smith, Global Head of Sales, Astoriom, said: "Astoriom is committed to delivering industry-leading stability storage and biorepository services worldwide, providing critical solutions in a challenging time for organizations to scale while meeting evolving regulatory requirements. I very much look forward to being a part of a company that is well-positioned to be the global industry leader within the R&D sample stability and biorepository services market and building on the strong foundation they've created. Having the opportunity to apply the knowledge, processes and strategies I've developed over the last 20 years at this phase of the company's growth is really exciting."

