Konovo integrates global leading healthcare research firms InCrowd, SHG, and GlocalMind of the former Apollo Intelligence via its AI-enabled, intelligent platform and services

Simplify and enable research across the insights ecosystem

Konovo, a technology-first healthcare intelligence company, formally launched today with a new mission to simplify and enable research across the insights ecosystem of researchers, vendors and data sources. Building on a long history of success in research under three separate brands, Konovo applies technology to address the industry's longstanding challenges: fragmentation, isolated learnings, and disengaged responders, all of which cause delays, reduce efficiencies, and affect quality. Fueled by new leadership, vision, and technology investment, Konovo is expanding the industry's first AI-native, intelligent platform to streamline and accelerate deeper insights rooted in its track record of award-winning AI innovations pioneered by InCrowd, SHG and GlocalMind.

Konovo combines its innovative AI technology and deep expertise to expand market research possibilities for its customers while simplifying processes and removing barriers. Customers can initiate research faster with products such as AI-assisted survey design, and they can increase response times and rates with methods such as agile research. The intelligent platform's interoperable design also seamlessly integrates real-time, agile research with long-form, in-depth methodologies; this gives customers an easier way to use different approaches and systems. Konovo's product roadmap includes 2025 launches such as automated report generation and longitudinal views of customer research across studies.

Konovo provides global access to physicians, KOLs, patients, and other healthcare audiences through its extensive profiled panel, partnerships, and connections to healthcare data networks. Coupled with AI-driven features including fraud detection and sample authentication and selection even for hyper-profiled physician specialties, customers can confidently access high quality, comprehensive and actionable market intelligence.

"Market research thrives on speed and collaboration but is bogged down by complexity and fragmentation. Our clients and partners need faster access to deep, actionable insights to refine strategies and make informed decisions," said Tal Rosenberg, CEO of Konovo. "With our significant investments in our intelligent platform, experts, and research audiences, we can create an experience that delivers measurable value for everyone."

Along with the new name, the organization unveiled a new logo, brand identity, and an extensive product roadmap as part of the launch. The new brand is live at www.konovo.com and will be on display at the upcoming BHBIA Annual Conference, May 12-13, 2025, in the United Kingdom.

About Konovo

Konovo is a global healthcare company on a mission to transform research through technology enabling faster, better, connected insights across the entire healthcare market research and insight generation ecosystem.

Through its intelligent platform, broad reach, and expert services, Konovo simplifies the research process, connects fragmented insights, and enhances access to hard-to-reach healthcare professionals. Konovo builds on a long history of success in research by merging InCrowd, Survey Healthcare Global (SHG), and GlocalMind.

Konovo supports leading market research agencies, consultancies, and pharmaceutical and healthcare brands, by connecting them to specialized healthcare audiences-physicians, KOLs, patients, caregivers, payers, and allied healthcare professionals-via an intelligent platform.

Operating across 13 countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Konovo connects the industry to an extensive network of audiences, partners, and data, enabling deeper, more actionable insights across healthcare.

Konovo is a portfolio company of Frazier Healthcare Partners. To learn more, visit www.konovo.com

