The intersection of blockchain and sustainability has become increasingly critical in today's global economic narrative. However, most traditional sustainability initiatives are siloed, unengaging, and lack scalable infrastructure. VeBetterDAO aims to transform this landscape by enabling a gamified and community-governed Web3 ecosystem that addresses real-world sustainable actions through its unique X-to-Earn model.

VeBetterDAO: Enabling Sustainability Through Incentivized Web3 Participation

Built on VeChainThor and developed in partnership with Boston Consulting Group, VeBetterDAO is designed to drive mass adoption of Web3 technology through a decentralized, sustainability-centric application layer. At its core lies the X-to-Earn mechanism, where "X" represents any measurable sustainability action such as exercising, recycling, or conserving energy.

Through VeBetterDAO, users engage with purpose-driven dApps and earn B3TR tokens for contributing to environmental and societal betterment, leveraging tokenization to record user activities. These applications undergo a rigorous validation and qualification process led by VeChain Node holders to ensure they are meaningful, feasible, and valuable. Additionally, the platform introduces a tiered Galaxy Member NFT system, which grants users higher levels of privileges based on their contribution history and B3TR donations.

This framework not only encourages repeat participation but also builds a composable, transparent infrastructure for driving positive global impact, governed entirely by the community through decentralized proposal submissions and voting.

B3TR Tokenomics

The B3TR token functions as the incentive layer of the VeBetterDAO ecosystem. It is designed to fund sustainable projects and serve as the gateway to the DAO's governance mechanisms. Importantly, B3TR follows a fair launch model with no pre-sales, private allocations, or team reserves, ensuring equitable access and decentralization from inception.

The total supply of B3TR is capped at 1,000,000,000 tokens, with emissions structured across a 12-year release cycle. Weekly distributions are divided into three major allocation pools:

X-to-Earn Application Pool (XAP) - incentivizes participation in sustainability-related dApps.

Voting Participation Pool (VPP) - earned by holders of the governance token VOT3 for staking and voting.

VeBetterDAO Treasury Pool (VTP) - supports grants, community incentives, and long-term ecosystem development.

Initial seeding during the platform's testnet and mainnet pilots distributed 3.75 million B3TR across airdrops, pilot applications, and community initiatives. After the official launch, weekly emissions start at 4 million B3TR, decaying by 4% every 12 weeks (one DAO epoch) to maintain controlled circulation. The VPP decays independently every 50 weeks, gradually reducing its share of emissions to prioritize grassroots engagement through dApp usage.

B3TR also plays a foundational role in VeBetterDAO's governance structure. It can be swapped 1:1 for the governance token VOT3, which is required for voting on funding proposals, platform upgrades, and emission distributions. To uphold fairness, VOT3 is non-transferable and can only be redeemed back into B3TR by the original swappers via smart contract logic.

This dual-token system balances incentive distribution with participatory governance, creating a robust token economy that is both community-aligned and transparently managed.

