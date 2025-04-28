Anzeige
Montag, 28.04.2025
Trump vs. China: Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet Global Tactical Metals den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
PR Newswire
28.04.2025 12:30 Uhr
INFINOX Partners with Polo in the Park London as Official Trading Partner of Zurich Team

EBENE, Mauritius, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global trading solutions provider INFINOX is pleased to reveal its cooperation with Sportgate International Ltd as the Official Trading Partner and Team Zurich Sponsor of the renowned Chestertons Polo in the Park event in London.

This multi-year partnership places INFINOX at the heart of one of London's most prestigious sporting events, aligning the brand with a heritage of sophistication and excellence. INFINOX's presence will be visible on Team Zurich shirts, pitch-side boards, and other key touchpoints, reinforcing its association with high-profile, world-class experiences.

"We are thrilled to partner with Polo in the Park - an event, like INFINOX, embodies prestige and excellence." said Lee Holmes, Executive Management of INFINOX. "This partnership is a natural alignment of two world-class brands. It is not only a celebration of shared values but also a reflection of the elevated spaces INFINOX chooses to be part of."

Welcoming INFINOX as official partner for Chestertons Polo in the Park excites us. Their creative trading strategy and robust worldwide presence make them the ideal partner for an event of this magnitude. We hope for a successful cooperation and to provide our audience an amazing experience. Rory Heron, Sportgate International Ltd.

This partnership reinforces INFINOX's continued alignment with premium events and environments - elevating its brand through associations that mirror its commitment to excellence.

About INFINOX
INFINOX is a market-leading global, multi-regulated online brokerage that allows clients to trade a multi-asset class of CFDs. Founded in 2009, it forms strong relationships with partners and provides world-class service to its clients around the world. Its business is built on its core values of Integrity, Ambition, Excellence, and Inspiration.

https://www.infinox.com/fsc/en

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infinox-partners-with-polo-in-the-park-london-as-official-trading-partner-of-zurich-team-302439578.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
