Sodium Perborate Market worth $184.0 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Sodium Perborate Market by Type (Sodium Perborate Monohydrate, Sodium Perborate Tetrahydrate), End-use Industry (Household & Industrial Cleaning, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Textile), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", sodium perborate market is expected to reach USD 184.0 million in 2030 from USD 153.3 million in 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The demand for sodium perborate is consistently increasing across industries such as healthcare, detergents, and textiles. As a potent bleaching agent and disinfectant, sodium perborate enhances efficacy while aligning with stringent environmental regulations. The industry's shift toward low-toxicity and high-efficiency formulations is becoming increasingly prominent as production methodologies advance. This transition to sustainable alternatives, characterized by high performance, is a critical factor influencing the market's future landscape.

Sodium perborate tetrahydrate segment accounted for largest share of sodium perborate market in 2024.

In 2024, sodium perborate tetrahydrate emerged as the leading product type in the global sodium perborate market, owing to its high oxygen content and stability. As a result of its significant stain removal and disinfectant properties, the product is also used extensively as an ingredient for laundry detergents, cleaning products, and bleach products. It is effective in most cleaning formulations since it can release hydrogen peroxide in solutions. Its widespread use also rests on the fact that the substance has good handling characteristics and compatibility with other detergent ingredients. Sodium perborate tetrahydrate will be in high demand in the future as industries and consumers look for efficient and eco-friendly cleaning products to a greater extent.

Household & industrial cleaning segment accounted for largest share of sodium perborate market in 2024.

Household & industrial cleaning was the leading segment in the global sodium perborate market in 2024. This dominance can be attributed to sodium perborate's efficacy as a disinfectant and bleaching agent, which has led to its widespread incorporation in household laundry detergents, surface cleaning surfactants, and various industrial cleaners. Its active oxygen-releasing properties enhance both stain removal and odor neutralization, aligning well with the increasing consumer preference for sustainable and high-performance cleaning products. Additionally, the increased focus on hygiene and sanitation in both residential and commercial settings has further spurred the demand for sodium perborate. As industries and consumers prioritize eco-friendly and effective cleaning solutions, sodium perborate is poised to continue playing a critical role in this market segment.

Europe held second-largest share of global sodium perborate market in 2024.

In 2024, Europe held the second-largest global market share, led by stringent environmental laws and an increasing demand for green cleaning products. The regional demand is supported by the replacement of hydrogen peroxide in home cleaning and laundry care applications. Leading manufacturers in the region are investing in eco-friendly formulations to cater to the needs of consumers and legal regulations. The high focus on sustainability and innovation ensures its continued leadership in the global market despite challenges such as the reduced efficacy of sodium perborate below 60°C. The availability of well-established detergent and cleaning material manufacturers also supports the region's leadership in the sodium perborate market.

The report profiles key companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Evonik Treibacher GmbH (Austria), Belinka Perkemija, d.o.o. (Slovenia), Fengchen Group Co., Ltd. (China), Acuro Organics Limited (India), Kishida Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Catalynt (US), Junsei Chemical Co.,Ltd. (Japan), and Noah Chemicals (US).

