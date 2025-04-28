Pet Dietary Supplements Market worth $4.11 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The pet dietary supplements market is estimated at USD 2.71 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.11 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 to 2030, according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets.

In addition to traditional products such as vitamins and minerals, there has been a rise in supplements that target specific pet health concerns, such as anxiety, stress relief, and obesity management. This has led to a surge in demand for more specialized formulations tailored to pets' individual needs. Whether promoting better digestion, improving joint flexibility, or bolstering immune function, pet dietary supplements are becoming an essential part of the routine for many pet owners.

With the increased availability of these products through both traditional and online retail channels, pet owners have easier access to a broad range of dietary supplements. E-commerce platforms, in particular, have contributed to the market's growth by allowing pet owners to compare products, read reviews, and have supplements delivered directly to their homes. This convenience has made it even more appealing for pet owners to incorporate supplements into their pets' daily routines.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pet Dietary Supplements Market"

60 - Tables

30 - Figures

320 - Pages

Cats are estimated to account for a significant share among the pet types in the pet dietary supplements market.

Among various pet types, cats comprise a significant portion of the pet dietary supplement market. Pet owners are becoming more aware of the specialized nutritional needs of cats, which has driven demand for supplements aimed at improving feline health. Whether supplements support joint health, digestive well-being, or skin and coat conditions, cats benefit from tailored solutions that address common health concerns. As more pet owners turn to dietary supplements to help manage conditions in their cats, this segment continues to expand in both product variety and demand.

The omega-3 fatty acids segment has a significant share within the supplement type segment of the pet dietary supplements market

Omega-3 fatty acids are known for their ability to support the immune system, helping pets fight off infections and illnesses more effectively. As pets age, their immune systems can weaken, making them more susceptible to health issues. These fatty acids work to strengthen the immune response, promoting better overall health. Furthermore, these fatty acids are known for their potent anti-inflammatory properties, which can be particularly beneficial for pets suffering from conditions such as arthritis, joint pain, or skin irritations. By reducing inflammation, omega-3 supplements can improve mobility and comfort, especially in older pets.

Omega-3 fatty acids are also instrumental in improving skin and coat health. Regular supplementation helps maintain a glossy, healthy coat while reducing dry skin, shedding, and irritation. This has made omega-3 supplements a popular choice for pet owners who want to enhance the appearance and health of their pets' fur. Many pets with skin sensitivities or allergies find relief from omega-3 supplementation, which helps to soothe inflammation and promote skin regeneration.

Based on region, Europe is projected to grow at a significant rate in the pet dietary supplements market.

European pet owners are highly informed about the potential benefits of dietary supplements, often opting for premium, natural, and organic products to meet their pets' specific needs. This trend aligns with the broader consumer movement toward cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable products across various sectors, and the pet care industry is no exception. Supplements that support joint health, digestive health, skin and coat condition, and cognitive function are seeing robust demand as European pet owners are increasingly proactive in addressing both standard and specialized health issues in their pets.

Europe has a rich market for both traditional and innovative pet supplement products, offering a wide range of solutions designed to cater to the diverse needs of pets. The availability of high-quality supplements, backed by stringent regulatory standards and product certifications, has bolstered consumer confidence in the safety and effectiveness of these products. European pet owners are willing to invest in premium formulations, such as omega-3s, vitamins, and herbal supplements, knowing that these products can support their pets' longevity and quality of life.

The report profiles key players such as Nestlé (Nestlé Purina Petcare Company) (Switzerland), Elanco (US), H&H Group (Hong Kong), SwedenCare (Sweden), Mars, Incorporated (US), Nutramax Laboratories (US), Virbac (France), General Mills Inc. (US), Zoetis Services LLC (US), Wellness Pet, LLC (US), NOW Foods (US), Vetoquinol (France), Affinity Petcare S.A (Spain), FoodScience (US), and Thorne Vet (US).

