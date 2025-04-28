Reliance Industries has begun production at the first phase of its planned 10 GW solar module facility. The fully automated line manufactures heterojunction (HJT) panels with outputs of up to 720 W. From pv magazine India Reliance Industries has started production on its first gigawatt-scale solar module line. The fully automated line produces HJT panels with up to 720 W of output. The company said its panels are already certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The facility is designed for a capacity of 10 GW per year, with a modular setup that allows for quick expansion to 20 GW as ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...